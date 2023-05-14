Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 47% stake

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Ocean Wilsons Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders own 12% of Ocean Wilsons Holdings

Every investor in Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ocean Wilsons Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ocean Wilsons Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ocean Wilsons Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ocean Wilsons Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ocean Wilsons Holdings. Hansa Capital Partners LLP is currently the largest shareholder, with 26% of shares outstanding. Victualia Limited Partnership is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and Christopher Townsend holds about 11% of the company stock. Christopher Townsend, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Ocean Wilsons Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited. Insiders own UK£39m worth of shares in the UK£318m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 13%, of the Ocean Wilsons Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

