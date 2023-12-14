Oceana Group (JSE:OCE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR3.05

Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 27th of December to ZAR3.05. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 6.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Oceana Group

Oceana Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Oceana Group was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR3.22 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR4.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.1% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Oceana Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Oceana Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Oceana Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Oceana Group's payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Oceana Group has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Oceana Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.