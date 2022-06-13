OCEANAGOLD APPOINTS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

BRISBANE, Australia, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Martin as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations, effective July 4, 2022.

OceanaGold President and CEO, Gerard Bond, said "I am delighted to welcome Brian to our senior leadership team. He brings to the role extensive industry experience in capital markets and corporate development which is ideally suited for the next phase of OceanaGold's growth."

Based in Vancouver B.C. and reporting to the President and CEO, Mr. Martin will be responsible for managing the investor relations program, progressing business development initiatives, and working in conjunction with the executive leadership team to assist the President and CEO in optimising and executing the corporate strategy.

Mr. Martin is a mining finance professional with 15 years of experience in the metals and mining sector. Prior to joining OceanaGold, he held senior corporate development and investor relations roles at both SSR Mining Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp. During his tenure at SSR Mining, Mr. Martin was a leading member of a top-performing corporate development and investor relations team during its growth into a premier intermediate precious metal producer. Mr. Martin began his career in equity research at a Canadian mid-market investment bank with a coverage focus on intermediate precious metal producers in the mining sector. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder.

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. For 31 years, we have been contributing to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created an industry-leading pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including Didipio Mine in the Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

