U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.25
    -86.75 (-2.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,816.00
    -572.00 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.50
    -326.50 (-2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.80
    -42.80 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.59
    -2.08 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    -18.10 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.43 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0052 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.78
    +6.69 (+25.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0096 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4490
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,245.48
    -3,295.73 (-11.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.59
    -149.01 (-22.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.89
    -132.63 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

OCEANAGOLD APPOINTS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OCANF
  • OGDCF

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

BRISBANE, Australia, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Martin as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations, effective July 4, 2022.

OceanaGold President and CEO, Gerard Bond, said "I am delighted to welcome Brian to our senior leadership team. He brings to the role extensive industry experience in capital markets and corporate development which is ideally suited for the next phase of OceanaGold's growth."

Based in Vancouver B.C. and reporting to the President and CEO, Mr. Martin will be responsible for managing the investor relations program, progressing business development initiatives, and working in conjunction with the executive leadership team to assist the President and CEO in optimising and executing the corporate strategy.

Mr. Martin is a mining finance professional with 15 years of experience in the metals and mining sector. Prior to joining OceanaGold, he held senior corporate development and investor relations roles at both SSR Mining Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp. During his tenure at SSR Mining, Mr. Martin was a leading member of a top-performing corporate development and investor relations team during its growth into a premier intermediate precious metal producer. Mr. Martin began his career in equity research at a Canadian mid-market investment bank with a coverage focus on intermediate precious metal producers in the mining sector. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder.

Authorised for release to the market by Company Secretary, Liang Tang.

www.oceanagold.com  |   Twitter: @OceanaGold

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. For 31 years, we have been contributing to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created an industry-leading pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including Didipio Mine in the Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control.  Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

OceanaGold Corporation logo (CNW Group/OceanaGold Corporation)
OceanaGold Corporation logo (CNW Group/OceanaGold Corporation)

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c5346.html

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Dow Jones Futures Dive, Yields Jump As Stagflation Risks Rise For Stock Market

    Futures plunge, yields jump and Bitcoin dives as markets mull stagflation risks and a supersized Fed rate hike this week.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months in Asia trading Monday as the impact of Friday’s shock US inflation data continued to reverberate through global risk assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Wee

  • Traders Supercharge Selloff on Bets for Supersized Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- “Sell everything but the dollar” is resounding across trading desks as investors reprice the risk that the Federal Reserve hikes rates more aggressively than previously thought. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Dow futures slump nearly 600 points as second day of selling in store after inflation shock

    U.S. stock futures looked set to break below the lows of May, as financial markets continue to reel from a surprise acceleration in inflation just days ahead of a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock plunged 23% during the after-hours session on June 9 following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. The e-signature and contract management services provider reported revenue growth of 25% year over year to $588.

  • Gas climbing over $5 a gallon isn’t the stock market’s only problem: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, June 13, 2022.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin T

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Stocks Plunge, Week Ahead, Tesla Split, Gas Leaps, Bitcoin Crashes - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as recession alarm flashes red; Week Ahead: Fed decision in focus as inflation surges; Tesla seeking approval for 3-for-1 stock split; Gas prices top $5 a gallon; Biden readies Saudi Arabia visit and Bitcoin crashes to December 2020 low amid global rate surge

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday Ahead of Fed Week

    The Fed has been trying to combat inflation, and is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate another half-percentage point after the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • Nasdaq futures tumble 3% on aggressive rate hike bets

    Several investors are now forecasting a hike of 75 basis point this week instead of a 50 basis point hike, following a hotter-than-expected inflation reading on Friday. The two-year 10-year U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since April, a move viewed by many as a reliable signal that a recession could come in the next year or two. Shares of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc dropped over 3% in early premarket trading.