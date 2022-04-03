U.S. markets closed

OCEANAGOLD PRESIDENT AND CEO GERARD BOND COMMENCES TENURE

·4 min read
In this article:
  • OGC

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES. /

Focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders

BRISBANE, Australia, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today Gerard Bond has commenced his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Bond will initially be based in Melbourne, Australia and in the coming weeks will travel to visit all operations and meet with shareholders and other key stakeholders.

Mr. Paul Benson, Chairman of the Board, said "Gerard's start with OceanaGold marks a new chapter for the Company. His wealth of commercial and industry experience and proven track record of driving performance and delivering on business potential will be instrumental in unlocking the Company's full value, and the Board is looking forward to working with him. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Scott Sullivan for stepping in as Acting President and CEO. His leadership has been instrumental over the past few months, and he will continue to be a key member of OceanaGold's executive team in his role as Chief Operating Officer."

Mr. Bond added, "I am looking forward to leading OceanaGold through what I believe will be a transformational period for the business, our shareholders and stakeholders. I am inheriting a solid foundation with a highly talented workforce, a suite of high-quality assets, one of the most exciting growth pipelines in the industry, and a tremendous shareholder register of supportive long-term minded investors."

"We will focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders by safely and responsibly optimising all of our operations and maximizing cash generation. This will allow us to reduce our debt, return to paying dividends to shareholders and invest in high-return projects such as the Wharekirauponga Mine in New Zealand and the Haile Underground Mine in the USA. We have a lot of opportunity ahead of us and are focused on safely delivering the full value potential of this business."

Authorised for release to the market by Company Secretary, Liang Tang.

www.oceanagold.com | Twitter: @OceanaGold

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a multinational gold producer committed to the highest standards of technical, environmental and social performance. For 30 years, we have been contributing to excellence in our industry by delivering sustainable environmental and social outcomes for our communities, and strong returns for our shareholders. Our global exploration, development, and operating experience has created an industry-leading pipeline of organic growth opportunities and a portfolio of established operating assets including Didipio Mine in the Philippines; Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand; and Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corporation and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

OceanaGold Corporation (CNW Group/OceanaGold Corporation)
SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/03/c2846.html

