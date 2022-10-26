OceanaGold Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.oceanagold.com .

Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said "We safely and responsibly delivered to plan in the third quarter. Haile continued its strong operational performance, Didipio delivered another steady quarter at full mining rates, and Waihi delivered the expected operational and financial improvement as mining progressed into higher confidence areas. Unfortunately Macraes experienced record rainfall in July which impeded its access to ore and gold production. We continue to expect stronger gold production in the fourth quarter and remain on track to achieve our full year guidance."

"With the Haile SEIS and the Section 401 Water Certification Notice having been published, the SEIS Final Record of Decision and all associated permits are now expected to be received in the fourth quarter. An approved early works program has enabled us to commence initial development of the Haile underground. To date we have developed approximately 50 metres of the production portal and decline and work on the two ventilation portals is progressing well. We remain on track to get first underground ore from Haile in the fourth quarter of 2023, which underpins our significant near term gold production growth."

Highlights

Total recordable injury frequency rate of 2.3 at September 30, 2022, a 15% improvement over the previous quarter.

Third quarter production of 104,953 ounces of gold and 3,581 tonnes of copper.

Third quarter All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $1,554 per ounce on gold sales of 111,390 ounces.

Third quarter revenue of $214 million and EBITDA of $40 million.

Adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share and operating cash flow of $0.08 per share for the third quarter.

Third quarter free cash flow as expected at -$17.1 million. Year-to-date free cash flow of $55.0 million.

Net debt of $174 million as at September 30, 2022, at a leverage ratio of 0.48 times.

Haile Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement published, and approval granted for early works on the Haile Underground main access portal and ventilation tunnels, initial works commenced.

Waihi produced 13,690 ounces of gold in the third quarter, a 67% improvement quarter-on-quarter, and generated positive free cash flow.

On track to deliver 2022 consolidated production and cost guidance.

Mr. Alan Pangbourne joined the Company as a non-executive director effective October 1, 2022.

The Company ceased trading on the ASX effective August 31, 2022.

Story continues

Table 1 – Production and Cost Results Summary

Quarter ended 30 September 2022 Haile Didipio Waihi Macraes Consolidated Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Production, Sales & Costs

Gold Produced koz 36.5 25.4 13.7 29.4 105.0 79.2 Gold Sales koz 40.1 29.2 13.5 28.7 111.4 97.4 Average Gold Price US$/oz 1,718 1,627 1,732 1,732 1,699 1,797 Copper Produced kt — 3.6 — — 3.6 — Copper Sales kt — 3.7 — — 3.7 3.4 Average Copper Price (2) US$/lb — 3.14 — — 3.14 4.19 Cash Costs US$/oz 1,175 818 1,067 1,298 1,100 636 Site AISC (1) US$/oz 1,552 913 1,601 1,924 1,554 1,200 Operating Physicals

Material Mined kt 8,172 389 240 11,281 20,082 22,023 Waste Mined kt 7,033 40 134.0 9,740 16,947 20,429 Ore Mined kt 1,139 349 105.9 1,541 3,135 1,595 Mill Feed kt 890 1,044 107 1,413 3,454 2,250 Mill Feed Grade g/t 1.55 0.86 4.26 0.83 1.13 1.30 Gold Recovery % ‌ ‌ ‌ 82.3 87.6 93.4 78.4 82.6 82.1 Capital Expenditures

General Operations US$m 7.4 1.9 0.2 9.4 18.9 6.5 Pre-strip & Capitalised Mining US$m 6.5 0.4 5.7 7.1 19.7 39.1 Growth US$m 5.1 2.5 2.3 2.5 12.4 39.9 Exploration US$m 1.0 0.4 3.2 0.8 5.4 5.8 Total Capital Expenditures US$m 20.0 5.2 11.4 19.8 56.4 91.2

Year to date 30 September 2022 Haile Didipio Waihi Macraes Consolidated YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Production, Sales & Costs

Gold Produced koz 134.7 84.1 28.6 103.9 351.3 256.2 Gold Sales koz 133.1 84.9 28.6 103.9 350.4 276.2 Average Gold Price US$/oz 1,844 1,798 1,806 1,839 1,828 1,827 Copper Produced kt — 10.9 — — 10.9 — Copper Sales kt — 11.2 — — 11.2 3.4 Average Copper Price (2) US$/lb — 3.79 — — 3.79 4.19 Cash Costs US$/oz 847 449 1,460 1,064 865 719 Site AISC (1) US$/oz 1,320 515 2,228 1,564 1,338 1,218 Operating Physicals

Material Mined kt 27,907 1,299 680 35,056 64,942 68,534 Waste Mined kt 25,045 111 422 29,089 54,667 62,468 Ore Mined kt 2,863 1,189 258 5,967 10,277 6,066 Mill Feed kt 2,654 2,978 258 4,350 10,240 6,211 Mill Feed Grade g/t 1.92 0.99 3.68 0.93 1.27 1.52 Gold Recovery % ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 81.8 88.3 93.6 79.8 83.1 83.3 Capital Expenditures

General Operations US$m 22.2 4.5 1.3 21.1 49.1 21.4 Pre-strip & Capitalised Mining US$m 36.8 0.7 17.8 24.6 79.9 86.0 Growth US$m 15.6 6.1 11.4 8.2 41.3 130.1 Exploration US$m 2.9 0.5 9.4 3.8 16.6 18.0 Total Capital Expenditures US$m 77.5 11.8 39.9 57.7 186.9 255.4

(1) Site AISC are exclusive of corporate general and administrative expenses, Consolidated AISC is inclusive of corporate general and administrative expenses. Cash Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs are reported on ounces sold and net of by-product credits. (2) The Average Copper Price Received calculated includes marked to market revaluations on unfinalized shipments as well as final adjustments on prior period shipments per accounting requirements. During the quarter ended 30 June 2022 and 30 September 2022, the shipments made recorded an average sale price of $3.91/lb and $3.64/lb respectively. Notes: • Consolidated capital includes rehabilitation and closure costs at Reefton and corporate capital projects not related to a specific operating region; these totalled $0.7 million and $0.2 million respectively in the third quarter. • Capital and exploration expenditure by location includes related regional greenfield exploration where applicable.

Table 2 – Financial Summary

Quarter ended 30 September 2022

(US$m) Q3 30 Sep 2022 Q2 30 Jun 2022 Q3 30 Sep 2021 YTD 30 Sep 2022 YTD

30 Sep 2021 Revenue 213.9 229.4 204.6 729.0 536.1 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortisation (143.1) (119.9) (87.4) (377.4) (225.4) General and administration – indirect taxes (2) (3.4) (3.8) (4.1) (11.7) (4.2) General and administration – idle capacity charges (1) — — (16.0) — (27.4) General and administration – other (12.3) (14.5) (9.7) (37.9) (33.6) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) (15.7) (16.7) (0.9) (30.5) (5.3) Other income/(expense) 0.7 0.2 2.7 1.3 0.9 EBITDA (excluding impairment expense) 40.1 74.7 89.2 272.8 241.1 Depreciation and amortisation (46.3) (47.1) (49.9) (148.7) (126.2) Net interest expense and finance costs (1.6) (0.7) (2.9) (5.1) (8.3) Earnings before income tax (excluding impairment expense) (7.8) 26.9 36.4 119.0 106.6 Income tax (expense)/benefit on earnings 1.4 (6.3) 8.5 (23.0) (13.0) Earnings after income tax (excluding impairment expense) (6.4) 20.6 44.9 96.0 93.6 Write off exploration/property expenditure / investment (3) — (1.2) — (4.4) (1.3) Net Profit/(loss) after Tax (6.4) 19.4 44.9 91.6 92.3 Basic earnings/(loss) per share $(0.01) $0.03 $0.06 $0.13 $0.13 Earnings/(loss) per share - fully diluted $(0.01) $0.03 $0.06 $0.13 $0.13

(1) The Company did not record any revenue or cost of sales from the Didipio mine during the six months ended 30 June 2021. General and Administration – idle capacity charges reflect non-production costs related to maintaining Didipio's operational readiness to October 31, 2021. (2) Represents production-based taxes in the Philippines, specifically excise tax, local business and property taxes. (3) There was a $1.2m write-off related to the Sam's Creek investment as at 30 June 2022.

Table 3 - Cash flow Summary

Quarter ended 30 September 2022

(US$m) Q3 30 Sep 2022 Q2 30 Jun 2022 Q3 30 Sep 2021 YTD 30 Sep 2022 YTD

30 Sep 2021 Cash flows from Operating Activities 45.0 79.7 69.0 268.5 152.4 Cash flows used in Investing Activities (55.1) (63.6) (83.2) (190.6) (236.0) Cash flows from / (used) in Financing Activities (6.9) (57.3) 43.5 (72.9) 31.4 Free Cash Flow (17.1) 8.8 29.3 55.0 (52.2)

Operations

As expected, consolidated third quarter production of 104,953 ounces of gold was lower when compared to the previous quarter with the 7% quarter-on-quarter reduction mainly due to lower grades at Didipio, Macraes and Haile, partially offset by stronger production from Waihi. When compared to the corresponding period in 2021, the current quarter production was 33% higher, largely due to the resumption of operations at Didipio. The Company has produced 351,283 ounces of gold and 10,885 tonnes of copper year-to-date ("YTD"), a 37% increase in gold production compared to the corresponding period in 2021. The improvement reflects consistent 2022 operating performance against plan, including at Didipio which was not operating in the prior comparative period.

In the third quarter, the Company recorded an AISC of $1,554 per ounce on sales of 111,390 ounces of gold and 3,718 tonnes of copper. YTD the Company has recorded an AISC of $1,338 per ounce on sales of 350,378 ounces of gold and 11,168 tonnes of copper.

Haile produced 36,482 ounces of gold in the third quarter at an AISC of $1,552 per ounce and cash costs of

$1,175 per ounce. The quarter-on-quarter increase in AISC was due to the expected reduction in mined grade resulting in lower production combined with inflationary cost impacts particularly reagents, mechanical parts and labour. YTD Haile has produced 134,689 ounces of gold. Mining at the Haile pit phase 1 was completed at the end of the third quarter, with mining now transitioned to the Mill Zone and Ledbetter Phase 2 areas.

During the quarter the United States Army Corp of Engineers ("ACOE") published the Haile Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS"), after which the SEIS underwent a scheduled 30-day public comment period, with no material comments received. The ACOE has advised the Company that all comments received in the review period have been adequately addressed and that it is ready to simultaneously issue both the final Record of Decision ("ROD") and the Clean Water Act ("CWA") Section 404 Permit very shortly after the CWA 401 Water Quality Certification issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control ("DHEC") takes effect.

DHEC recently published notice that it has issued the CWA Section 401 Water Quality Certification, which will be effective in the first half of November 2022 unless a request for DHEC Board review is submitted. No such request is expected given the agreement reached earlier this year with the environmental groups participating in the permit process. Shortly after the SEIS ROD is issued, DHEC will issue its decision on the Mine Operation Permit which will conclude the permitting process for Haile's mine expansion.

During the September quarter DHEC approved an early works program enabling the Company to commence initial development of the main production portal and drilling the intake and exhaust ventilation portals of the Underground Horseshoe Deposit. To date, the Company has developed approximately 50 metres of the decline and work on the the ventilation portals is progressing well. Overall, this means the Company's access into the first ore from Haile underground remains on track for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Didipio produced 25,379 ounces of gold and 3,581 tonnes of copper in the third quarter, resulting in 84,094 ounces of gold and 10,885 tonnes of copper produced YTD. The third quarter was the second consecutive quarter in which underground mining operated at full production rates since the re-start of underground mining in November 2021. Didipio's third quarter AISC was $913 per ounce sold, while cash costs were $818 per ounce sold. The quarter-on-quarter increase in AISC was due to a reduction in the mined grade resulting in lower metal production, a lower average realised copper price reducing by-product revenue and inflationary cost impacts, particularly energy.

Macraes produced 29,401 ounces in the third quarter, resulting in 103,857 ounces of gold YTD. In July 2022, record monthly rainfall at Macraes impacted mining operations, resulting in approximately 200 hours lost production reducing overall mining productivity and ore production during the quarter relative to plan. Third quarter AISC was $1,924 per ounce sold, while cash costs were $1,298 per ounce sold. The quarter-on-quarter increase in AISC was mainly due to the weather related impacts resulting in a lower average mined grade and lower gold production and sales.

Waihi produced 13,690 ounces in the third quarter, resulting in 28,643 ounces of gold YTD. As expected, mining during the third quarter progressed into higher confidence areas of the Martha Underground deposit which underpinned improved stoping performance, increased ore tonnes and a higher mined grade. Third quarter AISC was $1,601 per ounce sold, while cash costs were $1,067 per ounce sold. The quarter-on-quarter reduction in AISC was driven mainly by the 67% quarter-on-quarter increase in gold production.

Financial

The Company's consolidated third quarter revenue was $213.9 million, a 7% decrease quarter-on-quarter mainly due to lower average realised metal prices. The Company's YTD revenue of $729.0 million, including record first half revenue of $515.1 million, reflects the successful ramp-up of Didipio and stronger New Zealand gold production and sales.

Third quarter EBITDA decreased 46% quarter-on-quarter due to the lower expected production combined with lower revenue driven by lower average realised metal prices. Year-to-date 2022 EBITDA is $272.8 million, a 13% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2021 driven mainly by the higher sales volumes with gold prices similar across the periods.

Third quarter adjusted net profit after tax was $5.9 million or $0.01 per share fully diluted. Year-to-date 2022 adjusted net profit after tax of $118.0 million was substantially above the corresponding period in 2021. The adjustments from statutory net profit relate primarily to $12.3 million of unrealised foreign exchange losses on US$-denominated debt held by the New Zealand subsidiaries.

Cash from operating activities of $45.0 million in the third quarter was in line with the lower EBITDA. Fully diluted operating cash flow per share before working capital movements was $0.08 in the third quarter and is $0.42 YTD.

Year-to-date cash flows from operating activities were $268.5 million, significantly above the corresponding period in 2021 due to the recommencement of operations at Didipio plus the prior period having $76.7 million of physical gold settlements against gold prepayment agreements which were concluded in 2021.

The Company's YTD 2022 free cash flow is $55.0 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had immediately available liquidity of $210.2 million, comprising $130.2 million in cash and $80 million in undrawn credit facilities. Net Debt, inclusive of equipment leases, was $174.1 million as at September 30, 2022, a 27% reduction relative to December 31, 2021.

