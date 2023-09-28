Oceancash Pacific Berhad's (KLSE:OCNCASH) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Oceancash Pacific Berhad (KLSE:OCNCASH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oceancash Pacific Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM8.3m ÷ (RM143m - RM11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Oceancash Pacific Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 11%.

View our latest analysis for Oceancash Pacific Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oceancash Pacific Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Oceancash Pacific Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Oceancash Pacific Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 6.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Oceancash Pacific Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Oceancash Pacific Berhad. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Oceancash Pacific Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.