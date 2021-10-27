U.S. markets closed

Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $(0.07) per share, on revenue of $467 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.01) per share, reflecting the impact of $0.3 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $5.8 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021, Oceaneering reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per share, on revenue of $498 million. Adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.10 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with a loss on the sale of an asset and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $1.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins), and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results


(in thousands, except per share amounts)














Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,


Jun 30,


Sep 30,










2021


2020


2021


2021


2020












Revenue


$

466,814



$

439,743



$

498,199



$

1,402,566



$

1,403,627


Gross Margin


59,848



29,651



68,397



184,902



118,940


Income (Loss) from Operations


15,769



(60,620)



22,819



52,371



(446,559)


Net Income (Loss)


(7,370)



(79,365)



6,241



(10,494)



(471,751)













Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share


$

(0.07)



$

(0.80)



$

0.06



$

(0.11)



$

(4.76)







For the third quarter of 2021:

  • Consolidated EBITDA was $50.3 million

  • Consolidated Operating Income was $15.8 million

  • Cash flow generated from operations was $36.5 million

  • Free cash flow was $24.0 million

  • Cash position decreased by $8.4 million, from $456 million to $448 million

  • An additional $32.5 million of our 2024 senior notes were repurchased through open-market transactions

Initial guidance for 2022:

  • Consolidated EBITDA of $225 million to $275 million

  • Free cash flow generation similar to 2021

  • Increased growth capital expenditures as compared to 2021

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Our planning and preparation were instrumental in our team's ability to navigate through the challenges presented during the third quarter, which included hurricanes, inflation, a tightening labor market, and a constrained global supply chain. Despite these challenges, we delivered third quarter 2021 EBITDA results consistent with our original guidance and continued to generate cash and pay down debt. For the full year of 2021, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $210 million to $220 million. I am encouraged by the positive market fundamentals supporting our traditional businesses as well as our increasing participation in emerging markets.

"During the third quarter of 2021, we produced consolidated EBITDA of $50.3 million, a decrease from the second quarter of 2021 but within the guidance range provided at the beginning of the quarter. Offshore work in our energy-focused businesses remained seasonally active during the third quarter. However, our operations in the Gulf of Mexico were muted by Hurricane Ida and high loop currents. In general, each of our five segments performed as forecast at the beginning of the third quarter.

Segment Results:

"Sequentially, Subsea Robotics (SSR) revenue increased slightly, with good offshore activity levels as compared to the second quarter. However, operating income declined, primarily due to lower margins for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services attributed to changes in geographic mix and a special bonus that recognized technicians for enduring extended work rotations throughout 2021 due to COVID-19 challenges. As a result, SSR adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% was slightly lower, as compared to the second quarter.

"Third quarter 2021 ROV days on hire were sequentially higher for both drill support and vessel-based services, as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Fleet utilization rose slightly, averaging 63% for the quarter, as compared to 62% in the second quarter. Our fleet use during the quarter was 57% in drill support and 43% in vessel-based activity, compared to 58% and 42%, respectively, during the second quarter. Third quarter 2021 average ROV revenue per day on hire of $7,858 was 2% lower than in the second quarter of 2021.

"Sequentially, Manufactured Products (MP) third quarter 2021 operating income and operating income margin were essentially flat with the second quarter, despite marginally lower revenue. Third quarter 2021 revenue of $75.4 million remained sub-optimal, which continued to challenge our ability to leverage the cost base of this business. Order intake during the quarter was solid, with backlog on September 30, 2021 increasing to $334 million, compared to our June 30, 2021 backlog of $315 million. Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 1.0 for the trailing 12 months.

"As expected, the third quarter 2021 Offshore Projects Group (OPG) operating income was relatively flat, as compared to the second quarter of 2021, on an 11% decline in revenue. Revenue benefited from good ongoing seasonal activity in inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work in the Gulf of Mexico, despite some work delays caused by Hurricane Ida and high loop currents. The conclusion of field activities on several projects in Angola was the primary driver for the sequentially lower third quarter revenue. Operating income margin improved from 7% in the second quarter of 2021 to 8% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to improved performance on the Angola riserless light well intervention project.

"Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) sequential operating income was higher on relatively flat revenue. Operating income margin improved to 9% in the third quarter of 2021, as efficiency improvements continue to show incremental benefits.

"Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) third quarter 2021 operating income declined from the second quarter of 2021 on a 15% decrease in revenue. Operating income margin declined to 16%, as expected, due to a higher component of lower-margin manpower activities. At the corporate level for the third quarter of 2021, Unallocated Expenses of $31.8 million were slightly higher as compared to the second quarter of 2021, but less than expected, primarily due to delayed spending on information technology infrastructure.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook:

"Looking forward on a consolidated basis, we believe that our fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA will be similar to our third quarter 2021 results on slightly higher revenue. Sequentially, we forecast significantly higher revenue and operating profitability in our Manufactured Products segment, relatively flat activity and operating profitability in our SSR and IMDS segments, relatively flat revenue with lower operating profitability in our ADTech segment, and substantially lower seasonal activity and operating profitability in our OPG segment. Unallocated Expenses are forecast to be in the mid-$30 million range, due primarily to increased spending on information technology infrastructure.

"For the full year of 2021, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $210 million to $220 million. We are also narrowing our guidance for capital expenditures to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million. Our guidance for cash tax payments remains in the range of $40 million to $45 million. We continue to expect $28 million of CARES Act tax refunds, with $4.7 million of this amount received during the third quarter of 2021. The timing of receipt of the remaining $23 million of these payments, whether in 2021 or 2022, remains uncertain. Regardless of the timing of the CARES Act tax refunds, we continue to expect positive free cash flow generation for 2021 to be in excess of that generated in 2020.

Initial 2022 Guidance:

"Commodity prices appear supportive to continued gradual growth in offshore oil and gas markets over the short to medium term and we anticipate accelerating interest and growth in the offshore renewables market, including offshore wind, over the longer term. We believe that our energy segments are positioned to benefit from the growth in both of these markets. We also believe that our government-focused segment, ADTech, remains well positioned for continued steady growth in the aerospace and defense markets.

"Accordingly, looking into 2022, year over year, we are anticipating increased activity and improved operating performance across each of our operating segments, led by gains from SSR and OPG. At this time, we forecast EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $275 million in 2022, serving as the catalyst for generating healthy levels of cash flow from operations. In 2022, we expect capital expenditures to be higher than 2021, as we refocus our efforts on growth. We also expect to generate positive free cash flow at levels similar to 2021. We will provide more specific guidance on our expectations for 2022 during the year-end reporting process.

Cash, Liquidity and Growth:

"Over the past several years, we have put significant emphasis on maximizing our free cash flow to give us flexibility to address our 2024 debt maturity. As of September 30, 2021, with a cash balance of $448 million and an outstanding balance of $437 million on our 2024 senior notes, we are well positioned to deal with this pending debt maturity. While we will continue to be prudent with our capital spending, we are focused on developing and delivering technologies to grow our businesses in the key areas of energy transition, digital asset management, aerospace and defense, and mobile robotics, while also continuing to deploy technologies that help our customers produce hydrocarbons in the cleanest and safest manner. We believe that the technologies we deliver today, and are focused on developing for the future, will provide us with ample opportunities to grow and transform our business over the coming years."

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's: projected 2022 consolidated EBITDA, capital expenditures, and free cash flow generation; expected full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA range; characterization of demand or activity levels as seasonal; references to backlog, to the extent backlog may be an indicator of future revenue, profitability or cash flows; fourth quarter consolidated EBITDA and revenue; expected fourth quarter segment activity levels and operating profitability as compared to third quarter 2021; expected fourth quarter Unallocated Expenses; estimated full year 2021 capital expenditures range, cash tax payments, and CARES Act tax refunds; full year 2021 positive free cash flow; 2022 growth and impact of energy and government markets, and our capabilities in those markets; preparedness for pending debt maturity and capital spending; and technologies providing ample opportunities to grow and transform its business over the coming years.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental, customer, supplier, and other responses thereto; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications, force majeure declarations and the exercise of contractual suspension rights and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
investorrelations@oceaneering.com




















OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































Sep 30, 2021


Dec 31, 2020

















(in thousands)


ASSETS


















Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $447,725 and
$452,016)






$

1,185,135



$

1,170,263




Net property and equipment







510,728



591,107




Other assets










286,109



284,472






Total Assets






$

1,981,972



$

2,045,842






















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities










$

451,246



$

437,116




Long-term debt










739,980



805,251




Other long-term liabilities






241,649



245,318




Equity










549,097



558,157






Total Liabilities and Equity






$

1,981,972



$

2,045,842






















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





























For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended










Sep 30, 2021


Sep 30, 2020


Jun 30, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Sep 30, 2020











(in thousands, except per share amounts)






















Revenue






$

466,814



$

439,743



$

498,199



$

1,402,566



$

1,403,627




Cost of services and products


406,966



410,092



429,802



1,217,664



1,284,687





Gross margin


59,848



29,651



68,397



184,902



118,940




Selling, general and administrative expense


44,079



49,396



45,578



132,531



152,856




Long-lived assets impairments










68,763




Goodwill impairment




40,875







343,880





Income (loss) from operations




15,769



(60,620)



22,819



52,371



(446,559)




Interest income






662



414



683



1,864



2,202




Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


(9,616)



(9,250)



(9,729)



(29,752)



(33,323)




Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates


189



131



378



1,101



2,002




Other income (expense), net


(814)



(2,836)



(1,955)



(4,222)



(13,624)





Income (loss) before income taxes


6,190



(72,161)



12,196



21,362



(489,302)




Provision (benefit) for income taxes


13,560



7,204



5,955



31,856



(17,551)





Net Income (Loss)


$

(7,370)



$

(79,365)



$

6,241



$

(10,494)



$

(471,751)






















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


99,797



99,297



100,847



99,675



99,209



Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$

(0.07)



$

(0.80)



$

0.06



$

(0.11)



$

(4.76)






















The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.


SEGMENT INFORMATION
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended







Sep 30, 2021


Sep 30, 2020


Jun 30, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Sep 30, 2020






