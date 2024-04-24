OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:OCFC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 17th of May. This means the annual payment is 5.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

OceanFirst Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

OceanFirst Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but OceanFirst Financial's payout ratio of 47% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

OceanFirst Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, OceanFirst Financial's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that OceanFirst Financial has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for OceanFirst Financial that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

