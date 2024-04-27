Oceanfront and cabanas. This is what you get in multimillion dollar South Shore homes

In this article:

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing.

Massachusetts rent prices are the highest in country, a new study says. Click here to read more.. We can also show you the Top 10 home sales of 2023 here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for March 1-8, 2024

$2,500,000, 475 Jerusalem Road, Cohasset, Carole A. Meers to Kevin P. and Elizabeth A. Laracy, March 8, 2024, single family.

$2,350,000, 9 Fountainbleau Drive, Hingham, Devlin Ft and Michael E. Devlin to Adam and Rebecca M. Dechristopher, March 4, 2024, single family.

3. Huckleberry Hill Lane, Hingham

$1,675,000, 1 Huckleberry Hill Lane, Hingham, Theresa A Mcdonough T and Theresa A. Mcdonough to Patrick and Katherine Kent, March 8, 2024, single family.

4. Seaview Drive, Plymouth

$1,500,000, Plymouth, 33-35 Seaview Drive, Syed Hussain to Carl V. Kooy March 8, 2024, single family.

$1,425,000, Hingham, 344 High St., Nead Realty LLC to Barry and Cynthia Belgorod, March 8, 2024, single family.

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for March 1-8, 2024

Abington

40 Bedford St., Newrez Limited Liability Co. to My Dream Homes Realty 2 Limited Liability Co., $439,625, March 5.

49 Platt St., Johanna Fitzgerald and John Sherlon to Filip and Eglantina Papa, $675,000, March 8.

1297 Washington St., 1297 Washington St Limited Liability Co. to Van H. Vu, $630,000, March 1, single family.

Braintree

347 Lisle St., Front Step Properties Limited Liability Co. to Joseph and Anna Kerrigan, $1,120,000, March 8.

310 Tilden Commons Lane Unit 310, Seid M. Zandavi and Zahra Kordivand to Shpetim Ymeri and Melisa Sherifi, $435,000, March 8, condo.

21 Elm Terrace, Devon E. and Seth A. Alpert to Brigette Doyle and Stephen Trainor, $575,000, March 1, single family.

145 Hancock St. Unit 300, 145 Hancock St unit 300 R. and Christine Jaffe to San D. Wu, $425,000, March 5, condo.

2 Grove Circle, Stephen Evans to Christopher and Kelsie Robichaud, $105,000, March 6, single family.

382 Middle St., Mary and John J. Turgeon to Chiao-Wen Hsiao and Andrew M. Sanders, $875,000, March 7, single family.

150 Lisle St., 150 Lisle St Realty Trust and Michael A. Lacolla to Lisa Rickey and Edward C. Greissing, $875,000, March 8, single family.

475 Liberty St., New Vw Hm Improvement Inc. to Howaida Kamel and Karim Anis, $875,000, March 1, single family.

193 Glenrose Ave., 193 Glenrose Ave Limited Liability Co. to Antonio I. Washington and Brianna A. Miccile, $685,000, March 1, single family.

Canton

2239 Washington St. Unit 107, Juana V. Hernandez and Daniel M. Pingicer to Kathy E. and William G. Melchin, $529,000, March 7, condo.

22 Maple St. Unit J., Bonifatius Adrianus Josef and Boy Vanriel to Grace A. and Luis C. Ortiz, $650,000, March 4, condo.

23 Maple St. Unit B., Jenkinson Lt and Robert E. Jenkinson to Adam V. and Lorenza V. Dam, $554,800, March 8, condo.

265 Norfolk St., Ross 3rd Alfred F. Est and Tracey Ross to 1301 Fall River Hldg Limited Liability Co., $370,000, March 7, single family.

89 Sherman Ave., Kevin Vacca and Amy Suchanek-Vacca to Amy Suchanek-Vacca, $132,500, March 6, single family.

72 Fuller St., Victoria Heights Limited Liability Co. to 809 Central St Limited Liability Co., $525,000, March 1, single family.

60 Coppersmith Way Unit 404, Mark Geng and Tiantian Hui to Hannah J. Goldberg and Abdallah M. El-Lakis, $735,000, March 7, condo.

Carver

5 Woodhaven St., Anne P. Geary-Ellis and Erica M. Ellis to Richardo Re Solutions Inc., $330,000, March 8, single family.

1721 Mazzilli Drive, Barbara Burns to Christine E. and Christopher J. Connolly, $510,000, March 8.

Meadow St. (rear), Richard C. Johnson and Christine Rittenhouse to Bette J. Maki, $40,000, March 1.

Cohasset

475 Jerusalem Road, Carole A. Meers to Kevin P. and Elizabeth A. Laracy, $2,500,000, March 8, single family.

Duxbury

225 Lincoln St. Unit G1, Thomas E. Hannigan to Susan T. Greene, $525,000, March 8, condo.

91 Delorenzo Drive, Paul F. and Joan M. Costello to Jorge G. Mendez and Lorissa M. Guzman, $590,000, March 6, single family.

29 Peterson Road, Galt Realty Trust and Britt P. Hansen to Gbu Limited Liability Co., $1,550,000, Feb. 29.

107 Tussock Brook Road Unit 107, Leone Realty Trust and Andrea E. Centerrino to Charles and Maureen Penta, $610,000, March 8, condo.

Halifax

664 Monponsett St., John E. Riley and Us Bank TNa to Lsf9 Master Patricipation and Us Bank Na Tr, $509,999, March 6, single family.

136 Hayward St., Samuel P. and Katherine N. Donegan to Mark Hading and Bridget S. Akine, $880,000, March 6.

116 Plymouth St., Michelle M. Chuckran to Samuel Da Silva, $600,000, March 1, single family.

Hanover

32 Riverside Drive, Jennifer M. and Justin A. Schuler to R. M. & Joyce R. Chesnos RET and Robert M. Chesnos, $740,000, March 1, single family.

295 Winter St. Unit 9, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Daniel P. Starck, $280,000, March 1.

1108 Main St., Angela M. Laugelle and Daniel Quigley to Michael and Olivia Messina, $695,000, March 8, single family.

116 Twin Fawn Drive, Robert J. and Eric D. Davis to Matthew and Lea Hedstrom, $725,000, March 8, single family.

Hingham

35 Winthrop Road, Edwards S. and Annmarie Kracunas to Ryan P. and Maura P. Sweeney, $1,250,000, March 6, single family.

20 Bonnie Brier Circle, Damien M. and Pauline T. Bogle to Brendan O. Connell and Sidney Brogan, $775,000, March 4, single family.

9 Fountainbleau Drive, Devlin Family Trust and Michael E. Devlin to Adam and Rebecca M. Dechristopher, $2,350,000, March 4, single family.

1 Huckleberry Hill Lane, Theresa A. Mcdonough T. and Theresa A. Mcdonough to Patrick and Katherine Kent, $1,675,000, March 8, single family.

5 Stonegate Lane, Adam and Rebecca Dechristopher to Andrew and Julie Krushelnyski, $1,280,000, March 4, single family.

109 North St. Unit C1, Norton House Limited Liability Co. to unit C-1 North St T. and Mark C. Watson, $1,000,000, March 1, condo.

159 High St., Snowdon Dorothy S. Est and M. Snowdown-Messinger to Robert A. and Jill K. Doherty, $925,000, March 1, single family.

1 Pinegrove Road, Marcia J. Landers to Rizwan Z. Khan, $785,000, March 1, single family.

7 Richard Road, Derek C. and Donna S. Scarborough to Ruth Mcgee, $725,000, March 7, single family.

344 High St., Nead Realty Limited Liability Co. to Barry and Cynthia Belgorod, $1,425,000, March 8, single family.

32 Rockwood Road, Hingham Town Of to Michael Saitow, $15,000, March 4.

Holbrook

21 Union St., Grindle Union T. and Leon P. Grindle to 99 Ss Investment Limited Liability Co., $200,000, March 8.

21 Dale Road, Lamy Investments Limited Liability Co. to Guy Francois and Genia Deronette, $700,000, March 4, single family.

8 Christies Way Unit 8, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Candace Morales, $469,900, Dec. 29.

1 Christies Way Unit 1, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Alexander A. Kitay and Lauren M. Price, $449,000, Jan. 10.

271 Sycamore St., Right Homes Limited Liability Co. to Gcnunes Limited Liability Co., $350,000, March 5, single family.

275 Sycamore St., Right Homes Limited Liability Co. to Gcnunes Limited Liability Co., $350,000, March 5.

Kingston

15 Charles Drive, Briarwood Contruction Cor to Jeffrey D. Barrett and Heather R. Kealos, $780,000, March 4.

5 Starling Ave., Dennis J. Lassige (irrevocable trust) and Jennifer Lassige to Colin H. Hokanson and Taylor M. Hackney, $555,000, March 5, single family.

10 Sequoia Drive, 34 South St Limited Liability Co. to Aurissa White, $304,200, March 5.

63 3 Rivers Drive, Sullivan Family Trust and Caroline A. Sullivan to Doreen C. Teodorson RET and Doreen C. Teodorson, $656,000, March 8, single family.

4 Linden St., Ruth Gardner Lamere T. and Ruth G. Lamere to Beatrice Gallagher and Scott Ford, $760,000, March 1, single family.

Marshfield

11 Craddock Road, Vaccaro (irrevocable trust) and Paul J. Vaccaro to William F. and Rose P. Doherty Jr., $475,000, March 4, single family.

18 Maple Lane Unit 18, Jean P. Breda to Scott K. and Franees B. Peterson, $830,000, March 7, condo.

46 Smoke Hill Ridge Road, Justin and Quinn Kucher to Jeffrey E. and Kate E. Maccune Jr., $1,005,000, March 4, single family.

1 Parish Pathe Unit 6, Gregory Santacroce and Us Bank TNa to Katie Voci and Peter Caruso, $230,000, March 7, condo.

76 Winslow Cemetery Road, Abgel Gouzoule to Patrick and Jane R. Mckenna, $780,000, March 8, single family.

875 Ocean St. Unit 2, Catani Family Trust and Cynthia L. Catani to Kieran Foley, $240,000, March 8, condo.

Milton

46-48 Blue Hill Terrace St., Ernst Simon and Gina Fleury-Simon to Santiago G. Santos, $820,000, March 7.

61 Sheldon St., Jordan B. Strom and Bess Gutter to Douglas J. Murphy, $1,267,500, March 6, single family.

70 Wendell Park, Drinkwater Mary J. Est and Anne D. Roberts to Sarah and Daniel Organ, $900,000, March 8, single family.

150 Pleasant St., Amy E. Delaney to Fredric Dorci, $1,299,000, March 8, single family.

Pembroke

30 Old Washington St. Unit 4, 631 Washington St Limited Liability Co. to Lavanya Annamalai, $545,700, March 6, condo.

24 Lilah Lane, John Benjamin and Sarah Pelton to Eric P. and Elizabeth A. Niedzwiecki, $1,040,000, March 1, single family.

Plymouth

4 Stephens St., Jason E. Madden to Karl W. and Rosemary E. Nesline, $840,000, March 7, single family.

20 Peck Ave., 20 Peck Ave Limited Liability Co. to Sullivan Brother Realty Limited Liability Co., $885,000, March 7.

21-45 Commerce Way, Four Oc Limited Liability Co. to Atlantic Cap Plymouth Bks, $10,300,000, March 5.

14 Latham Wood Unit 14, Susan C. and Craig H. Hillman to Jeffrey D. and Laura S. Chesson, $599,900, March 8, condo.

33-35 Seaview Drive, Syed Hussain to Carl V. Kooy, $1,500,000, March 8.

59 Tinkers Blf Unit 59, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to George J. and Elizabeth A. Willett 3rd, $962,249, March 7, condo.

15 Harvard Drive, Jnn Homes Limited Liability Co. to Nicholas R. and Sierra N. Angelini, $641,000, March 7, single family.

18 Royal St., J. P. Hague to Nicholas and Alexandra Ginnetti, $515,000, March 5, single family.

1 Old Sandwich Road, Thomas A. and Elizabeth Morgan to Marianne I. Demarco and John A. Munzer, $1,350,000, March 4, single family.

48 Henry Drive Unit 48, Stephen Lodge and Arian Dias to Cullen W. Hufryes and Bailey T. Carter, $430,000, March 4, condo.

22 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Antoine and Stella J. Matta, $658,728, March 4.

54 Tinkers Blf Unit 54, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Thomas H. Kannally Jr. and Pamela J. Longernbach, $903,891, March 7, condo.

61 Blueberry Road, Elizabeth A. Hetherington to John A. & E. Stoddard T. and John A. Stoddard Jr., $300,000, March 8, single family.

15 Cornerstone Circle, Dee-Fettig Family Trust and John J. Fettig to Mary Doherty, $680,000, March 1, single family.

110 Esta Road, Lagarde (irrevocable trust) and Andrew Lagarde to Scott Coen, $340,000, March 6, single family.

17 Muster Fld, Roger Correira and Marie Pillsbury to George Wa Herz II RET and George W. Herz 2nd, $1,399,000, March 6, single family.

65 Buzzards Bay Drive, Marcos Vasconcelos to Sharp Realty Limited Liability Co., $275,000, March 1, single family.

8 Sandpiper Lane, David P. Lee to Dream Big Prop Soln Limited Liability Co., $271,506, March 1, single family.

Old Morton Road, Elizabeth A. Hetherington to John A. & E. Stoddard T. and John A. Stoddard Jr., $300,000, March 8.

134 Court St. Unit 20, 134 Ct Limited Liability Co. to John Watkins, $929,000, March 8, condo.

18 Wisteria Road, Edward A. and Carol F. Hobson to Diane J. Beswick and Regina Krieger, $758,000, March 8, single family.

88 Long Duck Pond Road, Smith Sr Nathaniel Est and Angela S. Holley to Aaron and Madeline R. Valente, $429,000, March 1, single family.

Quincy

115 W. Squantum St. Unit 816, 115 West Squantum St U. 81 and John F. Kane to Sean Zheng and Xuan A. He, $312,000, March 4, condo.

47 Pond St., Rideout Family Trust and Charlene D. Rideout to Yenchu Chen and I. S. Huang, $680,000, March 1.

10 Weston Ave. Unit 301, Shelly and Michelle Lam to Shelly Lam and Megan Xie, $175,000, March 1, condo.

100 W. Squantum St. Unit 513, Quinlan Margaret Est and John Mateu to Wai L. Wong, $315,000, March 6, condo.

1200 Crown Colony Drive, Bof Ma 1200 Crown Colony to Foxrock 1200 Realty Limited Liability Co., $6,000,000, March 6.

9 Mcdonald St., Edward C. Calabro Jr. and Gerard J. Ringuette Jr. to Peter E. and Mollie N. Martin, $565,000, March 1, single family.

22 Barry St., Pioneer Investments Limited Liability Co. to Ermir and Ermira Floqi, $749,999, March 5, single family.

315 Billings Road, Pt Investments Limited Liability Co. to Savy N. Dang, $610,000, March 6, single family.

318 Quarry St., John P. Ryan to Meng Yan, $865,000, March 8, single family.

178 Centre St., Td Property Limited Liability Co. to Thi B. Pham and Minh H. Le, $995,000, March 5.

11 Oak Grove Terrace Unit 401, Brian Tse to Timothy M. Chandler, $750,000, March 4, condo.

118 Greenleaf St., Anchor Ross Limited Liability Co. to Kingsgate Apartments Limited Liability Co., $3,950,000, March 6.

44 Bowes Ave., Paul Padula to Joshua R. Riordan, $590,000, March 1, single family.

Randolph

5 Barlett Road, William Dockendorff and Pamela Adam to Rousseau Laurent and Marie -. Bazin, $485,000, March 8.

2 Alward Drive, Xiao L. and Jia Chen to Desmond R. and Tashanna S. Reid, $810,000, March 5, single family.

26 Druid Hill Ave. W., Lionel Z. Callwood to Michelet Gelin and Myrlande Emile, $640,000, March 5, single family.

24 Nelson Drive Unit 2B, Cynthia D. Cheek to Danny Q. Ong, $225,000, March 4, condo.

33 Mazzeo Drive, Splash Car Wash Inc. to Gty Auto Service Limited Liability Co., $5,486,102, March 4, single family.

264 N. Main St., Richardson Delva to Baoloc Truong, $280,000, March 5.

(N/A), Faizan Farukh to Charles C. Leveille and Marie J. Cantave, $590,000, March 8.

11 Randolph Road, Randolph Road Realty Limited Liability Co. to Canam 128 Logistics Ctr O., $7,300,000, March 4.

11 Randolph Road, Ml Real Estate TLLC to Canam 128 Logistics Ctr O., $200,000, March 4.

Rockland

627 Salem St., Destrampe John E. Est and Patrick W. Destrampe to Deware Financial Limited Liability Co., $440,000, March 5, single family.

103 Grove St. Unit 314, Board Of Mgr Of The Sheri to Dar Sandler and Simon Cartoon, $155,000, March 6, condo.

41 Phillips St., Mackinlay Family Trust and Glenn A. Mackinlay to Julie A. Odonnell and Joao Duarte, $630,000, March 7, single family.

22 Everett St., 2 Everett Rock Limited Liability Co. to Wiliam S. Miranda, $450,000, March 8, single family.

Scituate

16 Pleasant St., David Rothwell Jr. to Alexander Pike and Shivaun Bennett, $425,000, March 7, single family.

13 6th Ave., John T. and Patricia M. Rielly 3rd to Erin Mccarthy, $853,000, March 4, single family.

37 Thelma Way Unit 37, Robin Schmidt and Diane Cramer to Thomas and Denis Dolan, $1,375,000, March 5, condo.

Hazel Ave., Heather C. Dauphinee to Neil H. and Marie T. Sorensen, $45,000, March 7.

Sharon

74 Deerfield Road, Sherry Weiland and Wendi Diamond to Jorge T. Sandoval and Devin Teran, $640,000, March 4, single family.

Stoughton

74 Forest Road, Walent Amy Est and Sara Spooner to Scott R. Roby, $482,500, March 4, single family.

1578 Turnpike St., Stoughton Gas Group Limited Liability Co. to Ny Cap Inv Grp Limited Liability Co., $310,000, March 7.

29 Doty Drive, Janet E. Drago (irrevocable trust) and Erin L. Holland to Areima Limited Liability Co., $270,000, March 8, single family.

334 Island St. Unit 334, Thomas L. Dour to John Passa, $340,000, March 1, condo.

25 Sandy Ridge Road, Tatyana F. Faynberg to Winnie Y. Huang and Cato Hui, $705,000, March 8, single family.

784 Sumner St., Spencer J. Shapiro to Charles Smith and Barbara Howell, $610,000, March 1, single family.

Weymouth

575 Broad St. Unit 306, Walter Louise O. Est and Kurt H. Walter to Rachel M. Bencosme and Javier Oller, $312,000, March 6, condo.

48 Bradley Road, Diane L. Martin to Connor J. and Elizabeth R. Mulcahy, $735,000, March 8, single family.

30 Pierce Road, Elaine Hoffman and Francine Drown to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $364,250, March 6, single family.

44 Thayer Ave., Christopher Murphy to Thomas Yong and Alice Yuen, $482,000, March 4, single family.

59 Vine St., James L. and James L. Nabstedt to Michael A. Kenny and Stephen P. Scanlon, $721,000, March 7.

35 Colasanti Road, Kennedy Family Trust and Michelle M. Kennedy to Matthew and Gillian Joiner, $620,000, March 7, single family.

56 Southern Ave., William F. and Catherine M. Kilroy Jr. to Dreams To Realty Limited Liability Co., $300,000, March 6, single family.

46 Union St. Unit 8, Edge Re Investments Limited Liability Co. to Kayla B. Concannon, $379,000, March 4, condo.

46 Greentree Lane Unit 25, Antonio L. Desousa and Maria P. Sousa to Julie A. Dobson, $185,000, March 1, condo.

46 Union St. Unit 7, Edge Re Investments Limited Liability Co. to Jason Tagg, $421,000, March 1, condo.

48 Standish St., Gorman Kathryn Q. Est and Thomas M. Gorman to Jackson T. Chia and Luqi Luo, $405,000, March 6, single family.

46 Greentree Lane Unit 46, Antonio L. Desousa and Maria P. Sousa to Julie A. Dobson, $185,000, March 1, condo.

61 Broad Reach Unit M56B, Boe Miriam J. Est and Richard Fannoney to Dee-Fettig Family Trust and John J. Fettig, $400,000, March 7, condo.

46 Union St. Unit 2, Edge Re Investments Limited Liability Co. to Olga Davydova, $400,000, March 1, condo.

High St. Lot C., Nead Realty Limited Liability Co. to Barry and Cynthia Belgorod, $1,425,000, March 8.

7 Woodcrest Court Unit 2, David N. Kaninu and Allyson Linehan to Raymond R. and Barbara A. Suarez, $225,000, March 6, condo.

118 Burkhall St. Unit T., 118t Wisteria Point (nominal trust) and Elif Macisaac to Luciana and Alan Desouza, $413,500, March 5, condo.

31 Chard St., Jan M. Dallessandro to Felicia L. Bellows RET and Felicia L. Bellows, $825,100, March 1, single family.

3 Tara Drive Unit 7, Hong Y. Li to Anna G. Leung, $225,000, March 1, condo.

Whitman

55 Plymouth St. Unit 8, Cullity Kevin James Est and Michael P. Cullity to Samantha Vincent, $450,000, March 1, condo.

30 Washington Terrace, William J. and Margaret R. Healey Jr. to William J. Healey 3rd, $250,000, March 1, single family.

397 High St., Joan Calland to T&m Investments Limited Liability Co., $350,000, March 5, single family.

244 Beulah St., Option C. Properties Limited Liability Co. to James N. and Jennifer O. Coleman, $749,999, March 6.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for March 1-8, 2024