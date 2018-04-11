OceanGate’s Titan sub passes initial tests, gets set for Bahamas – then the Titanic

OceanGate’s Titan submersible heads out from the marina at Everett, Wash., for its final test dive in Puget Sound. The sub is due to begin a journey to the Bahamas this week. (OceanGate Photo)

OceanGate has finished putting its Titan submersible through its first round of shallow-water tests in Puget Sound, and is packing it up for deep-water tests in the Bahamas. Then it’s off to the Titanic.

The OceanGate team custom-designed the 22-foot-long craft to take up to five people to a depth of 13,000 feet, with the objective of studying one of the world’s most famous shipwrecks starting in June.

Construction was completed in January, and for the past several weeks, the company has been taking Titan out from its homebase marina in Everett, Wash., for dives of up to 100 feet.

“It’s going well,” said Stockton Rush, OceanGate’s CEO and Titan’s chief test pilot.

Titan brings together an array of high-tech innovations — including a carbon-composite hull, a video-game-style steering system and a complex array of computerized controls.

“We’re not challenging the hull,” Rush explained. “What we have to do before we go to the Bahamas and those deeper depths is make sure all the other systems are working.”

Rush said syncing up all of Titan’s electronics — including its GPS navigation system, inertial measurement system, four computers, onboard sensors and a Wi-Fi network — took more time than he expected. But those issues have now been resolved.