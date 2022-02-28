U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

OCEANIA CRUISES FLOATS OUT NEW SHIP VISTA AT FINCANTIERI SHIPYARD IN GENOA, ITALY

·3 min read
In this article:
  • NCLH

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, celebrated the float out of its new 67,000-ton, 1,200-guest Vista on February 25th at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, bordering the famed seaport of Genoa. Shortly after the ceremony, held in full compliance with current health regulations, the massive building dock began filling with water and Vista became one with the sea for the very first time.

Oceania Cruises floats out new ship *Vista*
Oceania Cruises floats out new ship *Vista*

Presiding over the ceremony were Giuseppe Torrente, Shipyard Director for Fincantieri; and His Excellency Monsignor Tasca, Archbishop of Genoa. After the blessing of the ship, the shipyard's Madrina, Miss Anna Trucco, released a bottle of prosecco against the hull to invite good fortune for the ship and all those that will sail on her.

"Vista is Oceania Cruises' most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: "Ten years have passed since we delivered Riviera to our friends at Oceania Cruises, from the same Sestri shipyard. The launch of this new ship therefore represents an important milestone not only of her construction, but also in the consolidation of the relationship with the shipping company. I am sure that Vista will give life to a new class of ships that will stand out for its refinement and technological advances."

Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, followed by twelve additional European voyages prior to commencing sailings from the United States to the Canadian Maritimes and New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Vista Highlights

  • 12 dining options, four of them brand-new

  • 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests

  • The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet

  • All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers

  • All Owner's, Vista and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs

  • Palatial Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home

  • New Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers

  • Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues

  • Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace

  • Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively

About Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)
Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceania-cruises-floats-out-new-ship-vista-at-fincantieri-shipyard-in-genoa-italy-301491572.html

SOURCE Oceania Cruises

