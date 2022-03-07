U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

OCEANIA CRUISES SETS NEW SINGLE-DAY BOOKING RECORD

·4 min read
  • NCLH

2024 Around the World in 180 Days Voyage Sells Out in 30 Minutes

MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that the 2024 Around the World in 180 Days voyage aboard Insignia sold out within 30 minutes of opening for sale on March 2nd. In conjunction with the world cruise, the company also launched four new 72- to 82-day Grand Voyages in the Asia-Pacific region aboard Regatta, Nautica, and Riviera. The sell-out of the six-month-long world cruise and the enthusiastic response to the four Asia-Pacific voyages resulted in a new single-day booking record that surpasses the previous record set in September 2021 by almost 12%.

Insignia, Sydney
Insignia, Sydney

"The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel," he added.

While world cruises typically attract legions of loyal repeat guests, Oceania Cruises' 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings come from first-time, new-to-brand guests, and 42% of the guests sailing on the current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 voyage. This furthers a booking trend the brand has seen steadily emerging during the past year with some booking periods and promotions recording new-to-brand booking levels of more than 50%. Additionally, 18% of 2024 world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.

"The tremendous response from our loyal repeat guests and new first-time guests alike continues to illustrate the epic pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and the strong allure of our acclaimed small-ship experience that features The Finest Cuisine at Sea and an unmatched reputation for service from our warm and welcoming staff," added Sherman.

The line has also seen exceptional demand for its 2023 Europe and North America collection of voyages with bookings on longer, grand voyages that span multiple weeks or months, going from strength to strength. To satisfy demand from consumers and travel advisors who are booking further out, the line will be opening a full year of voyages spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4th. The line also noted the historically strong response from travel advisors who provided the majority of bookings.

"The vast majority of bookings were made via our valued travel partners and this launch would not have achieved the record-setting success without the support of travel advisors across the globe," stated Nikki F. Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Sales.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)
Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceania-cruises-sets-new-single-day-booking-record-301496484.html

SOURCE Oceania Cruises

