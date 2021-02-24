U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Oceania Cruises Unveils 2022-2023 Tropics And Exotics Itineraries

·4 min read
Antarctica, Asia, Africa, and the South Pacific Headline 127 Voyages from 7 to 77 Days

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that its 2022-2023 Tropics and Exotics Collection of voyages is available for travelers and travel advisors to preview online at OceaniaCruises.com. Fresh on the heels of the line's record-setting single-day sellout of its 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage, Oceania Cruises is opening these 127 new late-2022 and early-2023 voyages for sale on March 3, 2021.

Courtesy of Oceania Cruises (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)
Courtesy of Oceania Cruises (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises)

"Both loyal past guests and first-time guests alike have shown an almost unquenchable thirst for worldwide travel with our 2022 itineraries and our recently launched 2023 world cruise and we are certain they will be delighted with this latest collection of memorable, exotic experiences," stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

More Diverse Itineraries, More Overnights, and More Itinerary Lengths Ranging from 7 to 77 Days

From week-long winter getaways to languid, months-long sojourns, the 2022-2023 Tropics and Exotics Collection of itineraries are breathtaking in their scope, range, and diversity. Travelers can indulge in a quick escape to the Caribbean from Miami, Aruba, Barbados, or even glittering Panama City. Tahiti and the islands of French Polynesia beckon with their sultry allure while the wilds of Africa, the myriad cultures of Asia, and the experiential kaleidoscope that is Australia and New Zealand offer innumerable epic adventures. South America takes center stage this season with the juxtaposition of pulsating metropolitan cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires against the majesty of pristine Chilean fjords and the fabled Amazon River basin. New for this season, four South America voyages offer the breathtaking grandeur and unforgettable experience of three days in Antarctica. These voyages are made all the richer with overnight and multi-day stays on many itineraries.

2022-2023 Tropics & Exotics Collection Highlights

  • 127 itineraries to choose from ranging from 7 to 77 days

  • 272 ports of call and 284 overnight or multi-day stays

  • Total of 62 extended explorations of 15 to 77 days that are perfect for long-cruise connoisseurs

  • Antarctica – four voyages aboard Marina that include scenic cruising in Antarctica

  • Caribbean – a diverse calendar of offerings with a great array of voyage lengths (from 7 to 77 days), a wide array of longer voyages with 12 cruises that are 15 days or more in length, and new embarkation ports beyond Miami in Bridgetown, Barbados; Panama City, Panama; and Oranjestad, Aruba

  • 22 voyages aboard Regatta and Nautica spanning the entirety of Asia and Africa ranging from 10 to 40 days

  • Three trans-Tasman Australia/New Zealand voyages aboard Regatta + six voyages that explore the South Pacific, Polynesia, and Hawaii

  • Marina offers three forays into the mighty Amazon

  • Nautica reprises her perennially popular voyages to Africa, India, and the Arabian Peninsula

  • 35-day Christmas and New Year's circumnavigation of Australia

  • Three springtime immersions into Japan, sailing roundtrip from Tokyo

  • The diversity of enriching destination experiences with our Go Local Tours, exclusive culinary-focused excursions, and overland-tours that offer access to some of the world's most fabled historical, cultural, and archaeological sites

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six small, luxurious ships carry only 684 or 1,250 guests featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has two 1,200-guest Allura class ships on order.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceania-cruises-unveils-2022-2023-tropics-and-exotics-itineraries-301234520.html

SOURCE Oceania Cruises

