Oceania Healthcare's (NZSE:OCA) Dividend Is Being Reduced To NZ$0.013

Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) is reducing its dividend to NZ$0.013 on the 21st of Junewhich is 43% less than last year's comparable payment of NZ$0.023. The dividend yield of 5.6% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Oceania Healthcare's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Oceania Healthcare's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 114.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Oceania Healthcare's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Oceania Healthcare's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.042 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.044. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Oceania Healthcare you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

