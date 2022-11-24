U.S. markets closed

OCEANIC ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ADVANCE ROYALTY PAYMENTS

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with its Hopes Advance royalty holders in respect of settlement of its upcoming advance royalty payments.

The Company reached an agreement with 154619 Canada Inc. ("154619") in respect of the settlement of its 2022 advance royalty payment of $100,000 through a cash payment of $25,000 and the issuance of an aggregate of 833,333 common shares at a price of $0.09 per common share.

The Company also reached an agreement with SPG Royalties Inc. ("SPG") in respect of the settlement of its 2022 advance royalty payment of $100,000 through the issuance of 1,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per common share.

The settlement with 154619 and SPG is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.  The common shares issued will be subject to the statutory four-month hold period.

The Company's royalty holders are each entitled to annual advance royalty payments of $100,000 until the commencement of commercial production on the Company's Hopes Advance Project.  Advanced royalty payments are deductible from actual royalty payments subsequent to the commencement of commercial production.

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. (www.oceanicironore.com)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

"Steven Dean"

Chairman

+604 566-9080

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" as that term is used in applicable securities law. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ("Oceanic", or the "Company"), are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.  In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "scheduled", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "potentially", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.  Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they are made.  In making the forward-looking statements in this presentation, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting operations, whether due to labour/supply disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, expansion and power supply proceeding on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations; (3) certain price assumptions for iron ore; (4) prices for availability of natural gas, fuel oil, electricity, parts and equipment and other key supplies remaining consistent with current levels; (5) the accuracy of current mineral resource estimates on the Company's property; and (6) labour and material costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties " in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile) and elsewhere in documents filed from time to time, including MD&A, with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. Such factors include, among others,   risks related to the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing and adequate insurance; the economy generally; fluctuations in the currency markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of iron ore or certain other commodities (e.g., diesel fuel and electricity); changes in interest rates; disruption to the credit markets and delays in obtaining financing; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses; employee relations. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements.  Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c3453.html

