OCEANIX hires new CEO as execution on the world's first sustainable floating city prototype starts in Busan

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OCEANIX today announced Philipp A. Hofmann as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. The Board unanimously made the appointment as the company enters a pivotal new phase executing on the historic prototype in Busan, South Korea – the world's first-ever sustainable floating city blueprint.

Hofmann has over 20 years as a leader in the built environment and construction industry. Most recently, he was a Managing Partner at Hofmann Facades Group and President at Horus Investments. A civil and structural engineer by training, he pioneered the use of ultra-high performance concrete technology for innovative structural and architectural uses.

"We are excited to bring Philipp on board to lead OCEANIX at this inflection point. We have utmost confidence his stellar track record in engineering, construction and investment will allow him to hit the ground running to create impact," said Gaetano Crupi on behalf of the Board of Directors of OCEANIX. Outgoing CEO Marc Collins Chen will remain on the Board.

As OCEANIX's CEO, Hofmann will raise funding to ignite growth, build the team, and drive business expansion. Hofmann has Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Civil and Structural Engineering from the Technical University of Berlin. In addition, he holds a Joint Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering and Management and studied at the Harvard Business School and the London School of Economics. Hofmann has successfully worked on complex construction projects internationally and speaks five languages.

ABOUT OCEANIX

OCEANIX is a blue tech company that designs and builds floating cities for people to live sustainably on the ocean. Severe land shortages in coastal cities are creating a global housing crunch, compounded by climate change and sea level rise. Sustainable floating cities offer significant value to visionary investors and cities by unlocking an abundance of ocean view land for scenic living, commerce, recreation, or marine ecosystem regeneration. OCEANIX is headquartered in New York. More details are available on: www.oceanixcity.com

For further inquiries, please contact: Michelle Will, Director of Communications at OCEANIX
Email: michelle@oceanixcity.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceanix-hires-new-ceo-as-execution-on-the-worlds-first-sustainable-floating-city-prototype-starts-in-busan-301529389.html

SOURCE OCEANIX

