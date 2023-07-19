Oceanus Group's (SGX:579) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Oceanus Group's (SGX:579) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oceanus Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = S$2.5m ÷ (S$167m - S$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Oceanus Group has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Oceanus Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Oceanus Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Oceanus Group's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Oceanus Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.9% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Oceanus Group is utilizing 276% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Oceanus Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 48%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Oceanus Group gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 120% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oceanus Group (including 1 which is concerning) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

