OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

OCI (AMS:OCI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 29%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to OCI's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OCI is:

41% = US$1.8b ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.41 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

OCI's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that OCI has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, OCI's exceptional 69% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared OCI's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for OCI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is OCI Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

OCI's significant three-year median payout ratio of 82% (where it is retaining only 18% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

While OCI has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 100% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 27% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with OCI's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

