OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI) insiders have significant skin in the game with 53% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in OCI's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

53% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Nassef Onssy Sawiris)

Institutions own 28% of OCI

To get a sense of who is truly in control of OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of OCI have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of OCI.

ENXTAM:OCI Ownership Breakdown December 27th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About OCI?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

OCI already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see OCI's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ENXTAM:OCI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in OCI. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In OCI's case, its Top Key Executive, Nassef Onssy Sawiris, is the largest shareholder, holding 53% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Orascom Tmt Investments S.à R.L. and UBS Asset Management AG, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 3.5%.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of OCI

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of OCI N.V.. This gives them effective control of the company. Insiders own €2.9b worth of shares in the €5.4b company. That's extraordinary! Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 19% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand OCI better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that OCI is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

