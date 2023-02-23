U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.76
    -19.29 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,828.08
    -217.01 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,442.54
    -64.54 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.00
    -2.67 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.05
    +1.10 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -11.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8900
    -0.0330 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8030
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,891.48
    +198.03 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.89
    -11.25 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

OCI Solar Power announces collaboration with Mitsui USA for solar energy projects in Texas

·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio,  signed an agreement with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") yesterday memorializing their intent to collaborate on utility-scale solar energy projects in Texas. Under the agreement, OCI Solar Power will develop the projects and offer them to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui Tokyo") for investment.

From left to right: Eiji Yanagawa, President &amp; CEO, Mitsui &amp; Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA) Inc.; Charles Kim, President &amp; CEO, OCI Solar Power; Yosuke Matsumoto, SVP &amp; DOO, Mitsui; WooHyun Lee, Vice Chairman, OCI Company Ltd.
From left to right: Eiji Yanagawa, President & CEO, Mitsui & Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA) Inc.; Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power; Yosuke Matsumoto, SVP & DOO, Mitsui; WooHyun Lee, Vice Chairman, OCI Company Ltd.

"With its parent company in Japan, Mitsui Tokyo is one of the largest general trading companies in the world that actively seeks to balance its energy resource portfolio. We are extremely excited to team up with this global leader to bring more solar power to the Lone Star State. When big companies go green and invest in cleaner, safer, more sustainable energy, everyone wins," said Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power.

Signing the agreement on behalf of the companies were:

  • Eiji Yanagawa, President & CEO, Mitsui & Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA), Inc.

  • Yosuke Matsumoto, SVP & DOO, Mitsui USA

  • WooHyun Lee, Vice Chairman, OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power

Earlier this month, OCI Solar Power announced it has originated more than 3 gigawatts of solar projects in operation, under construction, and in development across Texas. It also has operating solar projects in Georgia and New Jersey.

About OCI Solar Power LLC
OCI Solar Power is a leader in the solar power industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCI Company, Ltd., a publically-traded company in South Korea that provides solutions to customers worldwide through business portfolios ranging from basic chemical products to solar PV generation and urban development. For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

About Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc.
With a long history in the United States, Mitsui USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Tokyo, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in Japan. Mitsui Tokyo pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. For more information about Mitsui USA please visit www.mitsui.com/us.

For More Information:
Leslie Garza-Wright, 210-612-4978

OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power)
OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oci-solar-power-announces-collaboration-with-mitsui-usa-for-solar-energy-projects-in-texas-301754704.html

SOURCE OCI Solar Power

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • CommScope (COMM) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    CommScope (COMM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.26% and 0.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 71.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost 5 million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair in January laid off about 1,750 workers, or 10% of its global workforce.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

    ALCO, AA and CPRI have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on February 22, 2023.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Dish Network (DISH) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Dish (DISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 212.77% and 2.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Quanta Services (PWR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Quanta Services (PWR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.35% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Nordic American Tankers (NAT) This Earnings Season?

    Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Dutch Bros (BROS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Netflix (NFLX) closed at $334.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day.

  • EV Stocks Fall After Lucid Cuts Production Target, Lordstown Component Issues

    Shares of electric-vehicle startups slid, erasing much of this year’s recovery,after Lucid Group’s 2023 production forecast [fell short of expectations](https://www.wsj.com/articles/lucid-lcid-q4-earnings-report-2022-134585bf) and embattled Lordstown Motors said it’s halting deliveries due to quality issues with certain components. Luxury EV maker Lucid was recently down 17% after it said it expected to make up to 14,000 cars this year, well short of analyst estimates. The company said it was [b

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.33% and 14.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Dutch Bros Stock Is Sinking After Hours: What's Going On?

    Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Dutch Bros said fourth-quarter revenues increased 44.1% year-over-year to $201.8 million, which beat consensus estimates of $195.76 million. The fast-growing Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) competitor reported quarterly earnings of just 3 cents per share, which missed estimates of 7 cents per share. Dutch Bros opened 30 new stores during th