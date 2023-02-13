U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

OCI SOLAR POWER PROJECTS SURPASS 3 GW IN TEXAS

·2 min read

Two projects achieve major milestones

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to enhance the Texas electrical grid with more clean, reliable, and sustainable energy, OCI Solar Power has now originated more than 3 GW of utility-scale solar projects.

OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power)
OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power)

"Texas is a leader in the renewables industry, and we have spent the last decade establishing ourselves as a leading developer in large-scale solar projects throughout the state. As we continue to expand our project portfolio, companies around the globe are taking notice," said Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power.

In 2021, Buckeye Partners, L.P. acquired OCI Solar Power's construction-ready Project Parker. The 200 MWac project located in Falls County is now supplying electricity to the ERCOT electrical grid.

Last year, OCI Solar Power sold its construction-ready Project SunRay to Israel-based Arava Power and Paz Oil. It is now under construction on nearly 1,800 acres of privately-owned land in Uvalde County.

OCI Solar Power previously developed 500 MWac in collaboration with CPS Energy, the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company. These projects began operations between 2012 and 2019.

Additionally, OCI Solar Power has established a development pipeline in excess of 2 GW of projects located throughout the state, including in Bell, Dickens, Falls, Hill, Kent, La Salle, McClennan, and Wharton counties. The San Antonio-based company is also developing a 100 MWac battery energy storage system in Bexar County with more planned. OCI Solar Power expects several of its projects to reach their commercial operation dates in 2024 and 2025.

About OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the solar power industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCI Company, Ltd., a publically traded company in Korea that provides solutions to customers from basic chemical products to solar PV generation and urban development under the vision of "Global Leading Green Energy and Chemical Company." For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

Contact:
Leslie Garza
Marketing & Communications Manager
lgarza@ocisolarpower.com l 210-612-4978

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oci-solar-power-projects-surpass-3-gw-in-texas-301745282.html

SOURCE OCI Solar Power

