OCI Solar Power sells 110 MWac project to Mitsui

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two months after OCI Solar Power signed an agreement with Mitsui & Co., (USA), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") and announced their intent to collaborate on solar projects in Texas, the utility-scale developer has sold Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Mitsui USA's parent company) a 110 MW construction-ready, solar photovoltaic project in Hill County, Texas named Three W Solar.

OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having developed nearly 3 GW. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power)

"We spent nearly two years developing Three W Solar, working with landowners and the school district, and completing all the environmental studies and addressing the electrical interconnection requirements needed to begin construction. Now, we're excited to announce that Mitsui has purchased the project and will take it to completion. Producing more reliable, sustainable, affordable energy is a win for all Texans," said Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Solar Power.

Three W Solar sits on 875 acres near Hillsboro, south of Dallas. Construction of the project is slated for 2024 with operations beginning in 2025.

OCI Solar Power has originated more than 3 GW of solar and energy storage projects in operation, under construction, and in development across the U.S.

About OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the solar power industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities, specializing in utility-scale solar and energy storage projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCI Company, Ltd., a publically-traded company in South Korea that provides solutions to customers worldwide through business portfolios ranging from basic chemical products to renewable generation and urban development. For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui is one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in Japan. Mitsui pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. For more information about Mitsui please visit www.mitsui.com.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Leslie Garza-Wright

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communication

210-612-4978, lgwright@ocienterprises.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oci-solar-power-sells-110-mwac-project-to-mitsui-301805665.html

SOURCE OCI Solar Power