U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    +1.20 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0290
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,924.68
    +554.07 (+1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

O'Connor Woods Senior Living Community Announces Partnerships with Touro University Medical Group and Hospice of San Joaquin

·4 min read

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Connor Woods, the only Life Plan Community for seniors in San Joaquin County, has announced two powerful partnerships that will enhance and expand their residents' access to high-quality, compassionate health care services. This award-winning community is dedicated to establishing collaborative alliances with entities that can supplement and improve the continuity of care provided at O'Connor Woods. Their new affiliations with Touro University Medical Group and Hospice of San Joaquin are intended to do just that.

(PRNewsfoto/Eskaton)
(PRNewsfoto/Eskaton)

Physicians with the Touro University Medical Group will begin providing residents with routine and preventative care on campus at the O'Connor Woods Health Clinic, eliminating the need to arrange for transportation or make several appointments with varying physicians practicing in multiple locations. With primary care providers specializing in Internal Medicine, Neurology, Infectious Disease, Urology and more, this unique multi-specialty practice offers residents premium access to a comprehensive, wrap-around program of medical services powered by cutting-edge research.

Through their unique collaboration with Hospice of San Joaquin (a first of its kind in the region), O'Connor Woods can now offer the services of a full-time Hospice of San Joaquin nurse on the community's campus. This individual will be available on-site to provide dedicated, professional end-of-life care to O'Connor Woods residents in the familiarity of their own community and residences, increasing the quality of care, the comfort of those receiving it, and the ability to offer support to families and team members.

"We are so pleased and honored to be able to provide this level of care to our beloved residents. Our partnerships with Touro Med Group and Hospice of San Joaquin mean that we can offer our residents and their loved ones the services and support they require right at their doorsteps, enhancing their quality of life to the fullest possible extent."
Penny Mallette, Executive Director, O'Connor Woods

About O'Connor Woods

Over the past three decades, O'Connor Woods has earned the reputation as a solid and trusted choice for northern San Joaquin County seniors. Their mission is to provide exceptional living and a network of services for seniors to support and inspire the human spirit by nurturing well-being, independence and a sense of community. Today, they are a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to redefining the Life Plan Community for their residents, and pride themselves on providing flexibility, an engaging and worry-free lifestyle, financial stability and future health care support. For more information, call (209) 956-3400 or visit oconnorwoods.org.

*O'Connor Woods is a proud member of the Eskaton family of senior living communities and support services. For more information, visit eskaton.org.

About Touro University Medical Group

Touro University Medical Group is an affiliate faculty practice of Touro University California College of Osteopathic Medicine. Located in Stockton, their clinical office is home to physicians who are on staff at St. Joseph's Medical Center and part of the Graduate Medical Education programs. At Touro University Medical Group, the decision-making process is informed by a combination of evidence-based medicine and listening to their patients to find the best treatment and course of care. They strive to build long-lasting relationships and make a positive impact on patients' lives and within the community. For more information, call (209) 645-4005 or visit mytumg.org.

About Hospice of San Joaquin

Incorporated as a California Nonprofit Benefit Corporation in November of 1980, Hospice of San Joaquin honors life by ensuring patients and their caregivers are the focus of everything they do. Their vision is to be the leader in ensuring quality of the journey, from serious illness through end-of-life. As the oldest not-for-profit hospice in San Joaquin County, the mission of Hospice of San Joaquin is to provide comprehensive and compassionate hospice care, counseling, and support to terminally-ill patients and their families, regardless of ability to pay, as well as educate and collaborate with healthcare partners and the public in promoting quality end-of-life care. For more information, call (209) 957-3888 or visit hospicesj.org

CONTACT:
Penny Mallette
Executive Director
O'Connor Woods
(209) 956-3400
Penny.Mallette@oconnorwoods.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconnor-woods-senior-living-community-announces-partnerships-with-touro-university-medical-group-and-hospice-of-san-joaquin-301487947.html

SOURCE Eskaton

Recommended Stories

  • Homology Medicines Stock Plunges After FDA Clinical Hold On Gene Therapy Trial

    The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Homology Medicines Inc's (NASDAQ: FIXX) pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 from the FDA. An official clinical hold letter is expected within 30 days. The reason for the clinical hold is the observations of elevated liver function tests. Thus, there is a need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study. FIXX will provide further updates about the trial after the FDA provides more details and clarity to the Company. Also Read: Oxford Biomedica, Homology

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • Understanding Hepatitis D: 4 Questions With Professor Maria Buti

    Most people are familiar with the hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV) viruses that attack the liver. But not many have heard of hepatitis D (HDV), the most severe form of viral hepatitis. Peopl...

  • Fox anchor survives second Covid case and tells detractors: ‘Sorry to disappoint’

    Neil Cavuto returns to Fox Business to say doctors told him only vaccination saved his life this time Neil Cavuto, seen in 2019. Photograph: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images The Fox anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday, to say he nearly died from a second bout with the coronavirus and to tell detractors including those who sent death threats over his support for vaccines: “So sorry to disappoint you.” More than 935,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 in the last two years. The seven-day a

  • FDA Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot: Report

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Family Dollar Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers

    Shoppers count on dollar stores for their vast inventories of everyday necessities at affordable prices. But if you've recently been shopping at a Family Dollar, you should know about a major warning that the chain has issued to its customers due to a potential health risk. Read on to see if products in your home could be putting your safety in jeopardy.RELATED: If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says. Family Dollar issued a large recall on several types of pro

  • HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

  • Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

    Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

  • AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo report ‘historic’ trial results for Enhertu cancer treatment

    The pharmaceutical companies said Enhertu demonstrated meaningful survival improvement in patients with breast cancer compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy.

  • Surgeon General Has COVID and This Warning

    On Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy tweeted that he and his immediate family—his wife, his 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter—had tested positive for COVID-19. Murthy said he had muscle aches, chills and a sore throat, while his wife had a headache and fatigue. He reported that his 5-year-old son had a low-grade fever, and that his 4-year-old daughter, who was the first in the family to test positive last weekend, was getting better. In reflecting on his personal experience, Mur

  • Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies

    Researchers have sought to analyse any link between COVID-19 vaccines and rare blood clots in the brain, arteries or veins - sometimes accompanied by low platelets, reports of which led many nations last year to pause use of the AstraZeneca shot, which was developed with Oxford University. A study published in the PLOS Medicine journal on Tuesday looked at health records of 46 million adults in England between December 2020 and March 2021 to assess the risk of clots in the month after vaccination with either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, compared with the unvaccinated. It was carried out by William Whiteley of the University of Edinburgh and Britain's BHF Data Science Centre.

  • TriStar Summit Medical Center breaks ground on $19.6 million expansion

    The project, which breaks ground Tuesday, includes the 15,863 square-foot observation unit, an additional CT room, two cardiac stress test rooms and an echocardiography room.

  • The Most Dangerous Place to Get Plastic Surgery, Surgeons Warn

    Plastic surgery is more popular than ever. Each year, providers complete millions of procedures, from minimally invasive in-office treatments like fillers and Botox to complex surgical operations like rhinoplasties and tummy tucks. In most cases, these procedures go off without a hitch. However, there are always risks involved when you go under the needle or knife. Wondering which procedures are most perilous? Here, plastic surgeons reveal the most dangerous place to get plastic surgery.RELATED:

  • What lack of sleep really does to your body

    We have, it seems, become a society obsessed with sleep – how much we’re getting, how fractured it is, what constitutes enough… And perhaps it’s not surprising. Since the pandemic began, researchers around the world have been documenting a surge in sleep disorders, fuelled by stress, anxiety and lockdowns, that’s been referred to as “coronasomnia” and just last week yet another study revealed the impact of not getting enough sleep. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that going to bed

  • Judge awards $374K to lawyers in Winnebago County nurse's wrongful termination lawsuit

    The order stems from ruling that the Winnebago County Health Department and Administrator Sandra Martell violated Sandra Rojas’ rights.

  • 5 Health Habits You Didn't Know Were Deadly

    Too much of a good thing can actually be very bad for your health—and it's not always obvious which habits are dangerous. Here are five seemingly healthy habits which are good for you in moderation, but can cause serious harm when taken too far. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Drinking Too Much Water Staying hydrated is obviously important for health, but with conflicting advice on the correct amount of water to

  • Promise Fund of Florida saving uninsured women with cancer, one patient at a time

    A navigator helps eliminate barriers to patient care — including financial, transportation, making appointments, finding childcare and even food assistance.

  • Rural hospitals stave off mass exodus of workers to vaccine mandate

    Nearly two dozen hospital officials and association leaders told POLITICO they've lost just a fraction of their staff to the federal immunization requirement.

  • Louisiana hospital performs world's first new non-surgical life-saving procedure

    Nonsurgical Removal of Aortic Valve Tumor at Willis-Knighton Believed to be the First in the World.