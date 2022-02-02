OCSTA Approves Provincial Terms and Conditions for Principals and Vice-Principals

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased to announce that the Memorandum of Settlement on Provincial Terms and Conditions of Employment for Principals and Vice-Principals has been approved by all parties.

"This agreement recognizes the pivotal role of principals and vice-principals in our Catholic schools. We deeply appreciate the experience, Christian witness and valuable leadership they bring to the Catholic school communities they serve," said OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

"We want to recognize the co-operation and collaboration between all of the provincial education associations throughout the discussion. We especially want to thank the Catholic Principals' Council of Ontario, for our strong partnership, and the members of the negotiating team, including senior staff from our Catholic school boards and OCSTA."

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

