Octaloop Announces the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octaloop is proud to announce the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. Blockchain is taking over the world of financial services, and like the last software-based revolution - the Internet - India has a lot to contribute to Web3.

Between March 12 and July 31, Octaloop is conducting a series of events, hopping from city to city and collaborating with meetup groups across the nation to bring the blockchain hype to you. Take part in quizzes, network with other professionals and enthusiasts, and let your voice be heard.

The India Blockchain Tour

The India Blockchain Tour is a journey unlike any other. Whether you prefer coffee or beer - in Delhi, Chennai, or any of the eight cities we're hitting - we're gathering enthusiasts and professionals from around the country to talk about cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and the Web3 movement.

Join them as they travel the country, raising awareness about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to bring decentralized networks into the mainstream. Turn up, grab a drink (it's on them!), sit back, and watch the air turn electric as we discuss the future of money.

Metamorphosis 2022

This July, we're also conducting Metamorphosis 2022 - their way of celebrating decentralized networks, incentivizing developers to build applications for blockchain, and catalyzing discussions between the industry's thought leaders and the Indian government. 15 teams will be shortlisted from the online hackathon, winning a chance to fly to Bangalore and interact with some of the industry's most influential personalities.

Across the globe, people are working hard to build a more inclusive digital future. Blockchain is bringing both technological and political leaders together towards one common goal - improving the world's financial systems. By developing robust Web3 products, India can position itself as a leader in the blockchain space, cementing its value as a core player in the future of money.

About Octaloop

Octaloop is a marketing and consulting firm that has evolved from hosting small events in coffee shops to conducting India's largest blockchain meetup in 2018. Octaloop's founder, Anupam Varshney, is a prolific thought leader in the Indian blockchain arena, publishing news and opinion pieces on some of the most prominent news websites covering the industry.

Over the years, the company has built a community of thousands of passionate blockchain enthusiasts in India and abroad, and through our marketing efforts for various prominent brands in the space, they have cultivated strong and lasting relationships with some of the ecosystem's most influential names.

The India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022 represent their years of experience conducting events and collaborating with crypto firms. Skeptical about blockchain? Come present your arguments, and hear out ours. It's fun talks over coffee with a bunch of funky people - an experience where both professionals and casual enthusiasts will feel right at home.

