'Octopath Traveler' review: A love letter to the best games of your childhood

When I was a kid I spent hours after school plugging away at Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs) before my mom eventually either told me to go to bed, or unplugged my TV. I’ve been addicted to that same style of game ever since. Which is why when Square Enix, the king of JRPGs, first showed off “Octopath Traveler,” exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, I was immediately fired up.

Not only did the game offer the same turn-based battles and strategies that I love, it even sports the same 2D sprites that I remember playing while slurping down HI-C juice boxes and eating Dunkaroos. Needless to say, I was instantly hooked.

That nostalgia helped pull me in, and while the story, or rather, stories fall short, the gameplay offers more than enough to keep you playing for more hours than Mom would approve.

‘Octopath’ looks like a living, breathing diorama. More

An 8-in-1 adventure

“Octopath Traveler” has, you guessed it, eight different protagonists that you play throughout your journey across Orsterra. You start off by selecting a main character, then slowly traverse the game’s medieval setting hooking up with the remaining seven members of the cast. That part alone took me roughly 15 hours to accomplish, which should give you an idea of how much content there is to uncover in this game.

I started off in the Woodlands region with the hunter H’aanit. From there, I managed to sync up with Ophilia, the cleric; Olberic, the warrior; Cyrus, the mage; Tressa, the merchant; Alfyn, the apothecary; Primrose, the dancer and finally, Therion, the thief.

You’ll play as 8 different protagonists throughout the game. More

Each character has their own unique capabilities called Path Actions that let you interact with the game’s various non-player characters. H’aanit, for example, can challenge people to a fight against her beast companions she’s captured throughout her travels, while Ophilia can persuade people to follow her and then jump into battle alongside you.

Other characters, such as Therion, can steal from townspeople, though your success isn’t always guaranteed, and failing can damage your reputation in specific regions. Cyrus and Alfyn can find out interesting information about you, which is impressive, because it shows just how much time the game’s writer dedicated to fleshing out the narrative of each town and its inhabitants.

Sometimes more is less

I can’t say enough about how fantastic the world of “Octopath Traveler” looks. It’s 2.5D visuals see you move around 2D towns and villages, making for a perfect homage to the JRPGs of yesteryear. But with the Switch’s graphics power it makes for a game that looks like a living, breathing diorama. The realistic water and lighting effects are particularly striking, especially when your sprite-inspired party travels alongside a river that looks as if it’s made of actual flowing water.

When you first meet up with each of the game’s seven other characters, you’ll be tasked with a specific quest that you must complete on your own before being able to regroup with the other members of your party and continue on to a boss battle.

This same cycle is then repeated with every chapter you play in “Octopath Traveler,” which can get a little tedious. The dungeon design is also similar regardless of what character you’re playing or what part of the story you’re in. Sure they have different settings, but their layout becomes rote after a few crawls.

I wish the game’s 8 protagonists had more personal interactions. More

Story Continues