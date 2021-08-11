Octopus Interactive Achieves Breakout Results With New “Tune in Takeover” Ad Format

Initial Campaign with Streaming Service Philo Drives Strong Customer Engagement

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest national network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today the results of a July launch campaign with streaming TV platform Philo promoting Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2021. Philo, a live-TV streaming cable alternative, has content from more than 60 channels, including Discovery Channel, for only a $25 per month subscription. The campaign utilized the Octopus New “Tune in Takeover” interactive video format to serve 3.5 million impressions on screens in the back of Uber and Lyft vehicles.



Octopus Interactive’s “Tune in Takeover” ad format allows rideshare passengers to select from a variety of short preview videos from media advertisers. For the Philo promotion, passengers were given the option of watching extended Discovery Shark Week content featuring the different shark species: mako, porbeagle or great white shark.

“Our new ‘Tune in Takeover’ ad format for media advertisers gives rideshare passengers the opportunity to lean back and enjoy extended content of their choosing,” said Mikea Granberry, Director of Business Development. “Rideshare advertising delivers a captive, desirable audience, and we’re thrilled with the results we’re seeing with Philo and our other media partners.”

Philo’s campaign for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week ran from July 12-18, 2021 on Octopus screens in 42 top markets. With full premium video, programmatic capabilities and engaging interactivity, rideshare advertising inventory remains among the most valuable digital advertising channels available.

“We’re very pleased with the high click-through rates and engagement we’ve seen by leveraging rideshare advertising and using the Octopus ‘Tune in Takeover’,” said Emily Mosbacher, Director of Brand and Partner Marketing at Philo. “Octopus puts Philo in front of rideshare passengers and potential customers and allows them to interact with Philo and our content. We’re thrilled to build brand awareness through Octopus and are already planning our next campaign with their team.”

