Octopus Interactive Achieves Breakout Results With New “Tune in Takeover” Ad Format

Octopus Interactive
·3 min read

Initial Campaign with Streaming Service Philo Drives Strong Customer Engagement

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive, the largest national network of interactive screens inside of Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today the results of a July launch campaign with streaming TV platform Philo promoting Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2021. Philo, a live-TV streaming cable alternative, has content from more than 60 channels, including Discovery Channel, for only a $25 per month subscription. The campaign utilized the Octopus New “Tune in Takeover” interactive video format to serve 3.5 million impressions on screens in the back of Uber and Lyft vehicles.

Octopus Interactive’s “Tune in Takeover” ad format allows rideshare passengers to select from a variety of short preview videos from media advertisers. For the Philo promotion, passengers were given the option of watching extended Discovery Shark Week content featuring the different shark species: mako, porbeagle or great white shark.

“Our new ‘Tune in Takeover’ ad format for media advertisers gives rideshare passengers the opportunity to lean back and enjoy extended content of their choosing,” said Mikea Granberry, Director of Business Development. “Rideshare advertising delivers a captive, desirable audience, and we’re thrilled with the results we’re seeing with Philo and our other media partners.”

Philo’s campaign for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week ran from July 12-18, 2021 on Octopus screens in 42 top markets. With full premium video, programmatic capabilities and engaging interactivity, rideshare advertising inventory remains among the most valuable digital advertising channels available.

“We’re very pleased with the high click-through rates and engagement we’ve seen by leveraging rideshare advertising and using the Octopus ‘Tune in Takeover’,” said Emily Mosbacher, Director of Brand and Partner Marketing at Philo. “Octopus puts Philo in front of rideshare passengers and potential customers and allows them to interact with Philo and our content. We’re thrilled to build brand awareness through Octopus and are already planning our next campaign with their team.”

About Octopus Interactive
Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/play-octopus/
Instagram: @playoctopus
Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/PlayOctopus

Media Contact: Hugh Moore, hugh@broadsheetcomms.com

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited 365-day DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, PC/Mac web browsers, and Chromecast with Android functionality. Philo currently offers 60+ channels for $25 and allows three separate streams on three different devices with up to 10 profiles. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends – right from within the platform. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

Media Inquiries Contact:

Camille Schmidt, camille@philo.com

Michele Husak, michele@philo.com

Media can access the press site here.


