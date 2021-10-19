U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,107.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,285.75
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.70
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.54
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1600
    -0.1520 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,822.93
    -308.89 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,446.59
    -5.05 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,213.04
    +187.58 (+0.65%)
     

Octopus Market to grow by USD 318.07 mn from 2021 to 2025|Brindisa Spanish Foods and Charleston Crab House among key contributors to growth|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The octopus market size is expected to grow by USD 318.07 mn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.44%. Technavio analyzes the market by product (processed and fresh) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Octopus Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Octopus Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the octopus market.

The octopus market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The increasing demand for exotic meat is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the octopus market during the forecast period.

The octopus market covers the following areas:

Octopus Market Sizing
Octopus Market Forecast
Octopus Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Brindisa Spanish Foods

  • Charleston Crab House

  • CMU and Associates

  • Culinary Collective

  • Frigorificos de Camarinas

  • Galveston Shrimp Co.

  • Joe Pattis Seafood Co.

  • Pescanova Hellas

  • Robert Wholey and Co.

  • Thai Union Group PCL

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Groundfish Market: The groundfish market has been segmented by product (Alaska pollock, blue whiting, Atlantic cod, hake, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Shark Meat Market: The shark meat market has been segmented by product (shark fin and shark meat) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Octopus Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 318.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.76

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, Spain, US, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brindisa Spanish Foods, Charleston Crab House, CMU and Associates, Culinary Collective, Frigorificos de Camarinas, Galveston Shrimp Co., Joe Pattis Seafood Co., Pescanova Hellas, Robert Wholey and Co., and Thai Union Group PCL

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/octopus-market-to-grow-by-usd-318-07-mn-from-2021-to-2025brindisa-spanish-foods-and-charleston-crab-house-among-key-contributors-to-growthtechnavio-301402599.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • How to Trade Procter & Gamble Ahead of Earnings

    Procter & Gamble is scheduled to release their latest quarterly numbers on Tuesday. We have not reviewed the charts of PG since way back on October 21, 2020 when we recommended "Continue to hold longs from previous recommendations.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Oil prices fall as weaker China growth, U.S. output stoke demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with Brent down a second straight day, after Chinese data showed slowing economic growth and U.S. factory output dropped in September, raising fresh concerns about demand amid patchy recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was down by 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.90 a barrel by 0132 GMT after falling 0.6% on Monday. U.S. oil fell 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.11 a barrel, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in North America

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • Biggest U.S. Coal Miner Surges 17% as Global Energy Crisis Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis that’s fueling demand for coal boosted third-quarter results for Peabody Energy Corp., pushing up shares 17%. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverSales exceeded $90

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Albertsons beats Q2 earnings estimates, raises guidance

    Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, discusses the company's upbeat earnings and strong outlook despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Enjoy Technology pops in public debut

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi is joined by Ron Johnson, Enjoy Technology CEO as the company goes public.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assessed an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York closed 0.2

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismShares in the companies moved in opposite directions on Monday: