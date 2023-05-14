Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A UK£0.014 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's shares before the 18th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.014 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.052 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of £1.026. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why we're optimistic about Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's earnings, which have ripped higher, up 41% over the past year. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far.

One year is not very long in the grand scheme of things though, so we wouldn't draw too strong a conclusion based on these results.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has delivered an average of 7.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

