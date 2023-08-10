Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's (LON:ORIT) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.0145

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of September to £0.0145. This makes the dividend yield 6.2%, which is above the industry average.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 113% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 41.2% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was £0.0424, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0576. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has been growing its earnings per share at 41% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust that you should be aware of before investing. Is Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

