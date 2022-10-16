U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +1.5480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,133.89
    +3.41 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Octyl Salicylate Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.4%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in use of octyl salicylate in fragrances, sunscreens, UV light absorbers, denaturants, and flavorings drive the growth of the global octyl salicylate market. Based on application, the perfume segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global octyl salicylate market was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (200 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17831

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.1 Billion

Market Size in 203

$1.8 Billion

CAGR

5.4%

No. of Pages in Report

200

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in use of octyl salicylate in fragrances, sunscreens, UV light absorbers, denaturants, and flavorings

Opportunities

Growth of the personal care & cosmetics industry

Restraints

Moderate toxicity associated with octyl salicylate


Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The Covid-19 pandemic had negative impact on the manufacture of cosmetics and sunscreen, as well as on the import and export of chemicals, such as octyl salicylate. This, in turn, impacted the market negatively.

  • However, on the other hand, the pandemic had positively impacted consumer preferences and societal behavior regarding sun protection and skin cancer, which boosted the demand for octyl salicylate in cosmetics and sunscreens applications.

The global octyl salicylate market is analyzed across type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17831

Based on type, the colorless segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The light-yellow segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the perfume segment garnered more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cosmetics segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global octyl salicylate market across Asia-Pacific generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global octyl salicylate market report include Rishabh Metals and Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Aceto Corporation, Clariant, MFCI CO., LTD., Prakash Chemicals International Private Limited, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ernesto Ventós S.A., Siddharth Carbochem Products, TCI Chemicals, Toronto Research Chemicals, Universal PreservA-Chem Inc., AAKO, Unicorn Petroleum, Labdhi Chemicals, and Universal Esters. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/octyl-salicylate-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • 3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market

    The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. With the right strategy, though, you can give your investments the best chance possible at surviving a bear market.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • 8 Mining Stocks: Why Their Long-Term Outlook Is Bright

    These diversified natural-resource giants have solid balance sheets, earnings, and dividends. All that they need is a rebound in commodity prices.

  • 1 REIT You'll Wish You Bought In October 2022

    The stock market is reeling from the pressures of a potential global recession, and central banks around the world are gearing up for the most aggressive interest rate hikes in history. The United Nations recently warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession,” which will likely be worse than the pandemic-driven recession in 2020 or the global financial crisis of 2008. Understandably, U.S. equities have taken a hit, with the S&P 500 index registering the worst monthly performance in Septe

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    This hasn't been a great year for chip stocks, but Advanced Micro Devices' positive, long-term trajectory is undeniable.

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’

    The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.

  • These 3 REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    In the midst of a bear market, with rising interest rates and the threat of a prolonged recession in the air, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have endured tremendous price declines. Given this, it isn’t easy to find REITs that could see dividend increases soon. Two questions come to mind. Why would a company raise its dividend when the yield is already increasing with each drop in price? And how do you find REITs with the dividend well-covered by funds from operations (FFO) and with s

  • 11 Best Financial Services Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at 11 of the best financial services stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more of the 11 best financial services stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Financial Services Stocks to Buy Now. Financial services stocks provide many different services to their […]

  • ‘This is not QE or QT. This is none of those.’ Why the U.S. Treasury is exploring debt buybacks

    The U.S. Treasury Department put an item on its agenda Friday to start talking with primary dealers about the potential for it to buy back some of its older debt to help keep markets functioning smoothly.

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • Mystery Stock Surge Is Probably Just Another Bear Market Rally

    We’re closer to the bottom, so it isn’t surprising that investors are again trying to work out when to buy, rather than when to sell.

  • 3 Dividend Champions With Yields Well Above 3%

    Companies with long track records of dividend growth are among our favorite to own as these names have proven business models that hold up better in recessionary environments. This is especially true for the Dividend Champions, those companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. The first name to discuss is Kimberly-Clark, a leading consumer products company that is valued at more than $38 billion.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Investors are hyper-concerned about the country falling into a recession in the next year or so. A recession doesn't necessarily mean a broken investing thesis. Many companies can thrive through a downturn and emerge stronger once the inevitable cyclical upswing occurs.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns a massive stock portfolio with about 50 different investments and a total market value of more than $308 billion. Here are two Buffett stocks in particular that could be worth a closer look right now, and one that has limited upside potential and is best to avoid. Many financial sector stocks have been beaten down lately, and it's easy to understand why.

  • Meta's Shares Are a Hard Sell as Good Old Facebook Days Are Over

    (Bloomberg) -- In most market environments, a company with one of the lowest valuations in the Nasdaq 100 Index, a solid balance sheet and sales growth averaging 34% a year would be an obvious buy. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc., it’s not so obvious. Since Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement a year ago of a name change and strategy overhaul for the owner of Facebook, the stock has wiped out more than half the gain it had seen since its initial public offering a decade ago. That’s cost Meta $600 b