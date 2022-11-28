U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Ocugen to Present at 3rd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutics Summit

Ocugen
·2 min read
Ocugen
Ocugen

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Arun Upadhyay, Ph.D., will participate in the 3rd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutics Summit at the Revere Hotel in Boston, Mass. from November 30-December 2, 2022.

“I am very pleased that Dr. Upadhyay will share more about our Modifier Gene Therapy platform—a novel approach to treating retinal diseases—during the Dry AMD Summit,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of Ocugen. “Our candidate, OCU410, is being developed to utilize the nuclear hormone receptor gene RORA for the treatment of dry AMD and we plan to file an IND application to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trials in Q2 2023. We are enthusiastic about the potential for OCU410 to address unmet medical need in this category.”

Panel Discussion: Reviewing the Current State of Dry AMD Preclinical Models & What the Future Looks Like
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Presentation: A Modifier Gene Therapy Approach for Treatment of Dry AMD
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Tiffany Hamilton
Head of Communications
IR@ocugen.com


