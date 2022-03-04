U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -45.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,391.00
    -347.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,894.00
    -136.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.90
    -27.70 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.07
    +2.40 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.10
    +16.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0969
    -0.0102 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.95
    +3.21 (+10.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3282
    -0.0064 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3810
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,616.52
    -1,890.88 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.89
    -44.79 (-4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.23
    -247.62 (-3.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Ocugen Provides an Update on its COVAXIN™ Pediatric (2-18) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request

Ocugen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • OCGN
Ocugen
Ocugen

MALVERN, Pa., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at this time, has declined to issue an EUA for COVAXIN™ for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 2 to 18 years of age. Ocugen intends to continue working with FDA to evaluate the regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of COVAXIN™.

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, our intent to work with the FDA with respect to the regulatory pathway for COVAXIN. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Ocugen Contact:
Ken Inchausti
Head, Investor Relations & Communications
IR@Ocugen.com

Please submit investor-related inquiries to: IR@ocugen.com


Recommended Stories

  • See Why Is Stifel Analyst 'Perplexed' After ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings

    Stifel has reiterated a Buy rating and $85 price target on ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) following the Q4 results. Analyst Dae Gon Ha says he is "perplexed" by the pronounced weakness on what he views as a positive-launch quarter. Ha tells investors in a research note that 127 patient start forms and 71% conversion rate strike is positive. In contrast, management's January 2022 commentary was perceived as cautious/negative by some $1 million in Q4 product sales beat consensus estimates. The an

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Exclusive-Illumina remedies on Grail bid unconvincing to EU antitrust regulators, sources say

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina's offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has "yet to convince" EU antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Such doubts could mean that Illumina may have to sweeten its package of proposed remedies if it wants to win EU approval for the acquisition of the cancer detection test maker which it completed last August but is keeping as a separate company prior to regulatory approval. The European Commission declined to comment, saying its investigation was ongoing.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Former Liquidia CEO launches new venture targeting kidney disease

    After spending some time semi-retired, Neal Fowler is back in the pharmaceutical business in the Triangle.

  • The Petri Dish: Quanterix gets Lilly deal, new CEO; Finch hit by clinical hold

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more.

  • Pfizer Steps Ahead of Glaxo in Race for Maternal RSV Vaccine

    The respiratory syncytial virus, which is common, causes mild symptoms in healthy adults, but can lead to life-threatening disease in infants.

  • PharmAla Biotech contracts with InterVivo Solutions to validate novel MDMA analogs

    PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla" or the "Company") (CSE: MDMA), a biotech company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in the MDXX class, is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated preclinical research on a new class of patented novel chemical entities (NCEs) at InterVivo Solutions.

  • EMA says not concerned by New York state data on Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

    "This study somehow showed lower protection from symptomatic COVID-19 but it is still within the frame of the level of protection that we are seeing overall with the vaccines that we have against Omicron and after a primary series," EMA's head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said in a media briefing, adding the regulator would assess the data in more detail. "We would not be particularly concerned at this stage with respect to these results," he said.The U.S. researchers said this week that two doses of the vaccine were protective against severe disease in children during the recent Omicron variant surge, but it quickly lost most of its ability to prevent infection in the age group.

  • Novo Nordisk more than doubles sales target for obesity drugs

    Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has more than doubled its target for sales of obesity drugs by 2025 after overwhelming demand for its new Wegovy drug. Novo Nordisk now aims to generate annual obesity drug sales of more than 25 billion Danish crowns ($3.72 billion) by 2025, the company said at its capital markets day on Thursday. Novo Nordisk was overwhelmed by initial demand for Wegovy, leading to supply shortages.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Pfizer needs time to make COVID-19 treatment

    Pfizer’s new COVID-19 treatment came with a catch when it debuted late last year: Supplies were limited, and it can take months to make the tablets. The U.S. government distributes Paxlovid, the first pill authorized to treat the coronavirus. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that the government will have 1 million treatment courses available this month.

  • Pfizer to provide 10 million courses of COVID pill to developing countries -the Global Fund

    Pfizer Inc is expected to provide around 10 million courses of its highly effective COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid to low- and middle-income countries this year, according to an official with the Global Fund, a healthcare NGO working to buy the pills from the drugmaker. The Fund's head of strategy for policy, Harley Feldbaum, said Pfizer had committed to at least that many doses and could increase shipments later if organizations involved show they are able to distribute the pills well, noting most will be available toward the end of the year. "That's obviously not enough or sufficient" to meet the need in those countries, said Feldbaum, during an online meeting of non-government organizations (NGOs), activists and academics hosted by influential consumer advocacy group Public Citizen.

  • Redhill antiviral shows promise in safety study; J&J shot less effective preventing hospitalization

    An experimental oral drug being developed by Redhill Biopharma Inc interrupts a process that helps the coronavirus infect cells and might keep COVID-19 patients from becoming seriously ill, the company said. While a larger study is needed to demonstrate efficacy, Redhill in a statement https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/redhill-announces-positive-phase-2-study-results-with-oral-rhb-107-in-non-hospitalized-covid-19-301492827.html said among the 61 adults in the trial, no one taking once-daily RHB-107 (upamostat) needed to be hospitalized, compared to 15% of those in a placebo group. Because RHB-107 acts against human proteins that are involved in preparing the virus spike for cell entry, rather than acting against the spike itself, the researchers said they expect it could be effective against new variants despite mutations in the spike.

  • Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients Can Gain From Lilly Arthritis Drug, Data Show

    A large randomized trial found that adding the drug to the standard of care treatment reduced the risk of death by 13%.

  • EU clears Moderna shot for young kids, Pfizer boosters

    The European Medicines Agency said it has authorized Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged six to 11, in addition to recommending booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 12 and over, in decisions aimed at providing further protection against COVID-19 for children across Europe. At a press briefing Thursday, the EU regulator's vaccines chief Dr. Marco Cavaleri said the Moderna vaccine for younger children will be a half-dose of what is given to older teens and adults.

  • Arthritis drug shown to reduce risk of COVID death in large UK trial

    Over 8,000 patients were administered baricitinib in addition to usual care, at random, or usual care alone, as part of the so-called RECOVERY trial, scientists from the University of Oxford said on Thursday. Results showed 546 patients in the usual care group died within 28 days but only 513 patients in the baricitinib group died where they were also given a corticosteroid like dexamethasone, tocilizumab or remdesivir. "This result confirms and extends earlier findings, providing greater certainty that baricitinib is beneficial and new data to guide the treatment of COVID-19 patients with a combination of drugs to dampen the immune response," said Peter Horby, Oxford professor and joint chief investigator.

  • Kadimastem Receives Grant for a Total Budget of NIS 10 Million ($3.1 million) from the Israeli Innovation Authority

    The grant will support the further development of its cell therapy product AstroRx®, for the Treatment of ALS

  • Civica aims to launch low-cost insulin in U.S. by 2024

    Non-profit drugmaker Civica said on Thursday it expects to launch lower-cost versions of insulin in the United States by 2024, to help diabetic patients struggling with high prices for the life-sustaining medicine. Civica, launched in 2018 to make generic drugs, said it would produce three copycat versions of insulin, and make them available at roughly the same price for all customers, once approved by U.S. health regulators. The company's products, which would be available as both vials and pre-filled pens, are biosmilars to Sanofi SA's Lantus, Eli Lilly and Co's Humalog and Novo Nordisk's Novolog.

  • C3.ai increases full-year revenue outlook, stock rises

    Shares of C3.ai Inc. were gaining in Thursday trading after the maker of artificial-intelligence software reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings results, while raising its outlook for the full fiscal year.