Ocular Hypertension Market to Witness Robust Expansion at a 3.82% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

·8 min read

The emerging therapies such as DE-117 (Santen Pharmaceutical); sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054: Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical); NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics), and Nyxol (Ocuphire Pharma) are compelling treatments and are expected to change the Ocular Hypertension market scenario in the upcoming years.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Ocular Hypertension Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Ocular Hypertension historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Ocular Hypertension market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Ocular Hypertension market report also proffers an analysis of the current Ocular Hypertension treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

DelveInsight Logo
DelveInsight Logo

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Ocular Hypertension Market Research Report

  • Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Ocular Hypertension treatment outlook.

  • In March 2020, Allergan announced that the US FDA had approved Durysta (bimatoprost implant), making it the first intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant.

  • The Ocular Hypertension market is undergoing a continuous change in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalent population, increased patient awareness, and improved diagnostic methods.

  • Several approved therapies such as Durysta, Alphagan-P, Rhopressa, and others will drive the current Ocular Hypertension therapeutic landscape in the US and is estimated to increase by 2030.

  • Ocular Hypertension is complex and has a polygenic basis resulting from a combined effect of various common gene variants, each of which has a small effect on the disease. Genome-wide association analyses have recognized several loci associated with glaucoma risk factors such as IOP, vertical cup-disc ratio, and central corneal thickness.

  • In the last decade, significant efforts have been made to develop new products that use novel approaches to address the unmet needs associated with Ocular Hypertension. Advancements are seen within currently used eye drop classes such as prostaglandin analogs, Rho-kinase inhibitors, and nitric oxide donors, while there are also new drug classes, such as tyrosine-protein kinase activators. Most developing drugs are topical drop formulations, with a number already having entered Phase III trials.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Ocular Hypertension Drugs Market Analysis

Ocular Hypertension is a term used to describe intraocular pressure (IOP) greater than 21 mm Hg in one or both eyes without clinical evidence of optic nerve damage, visual field defect.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Ocular Hypertension prevalent cases were 20,817,647 cases in the 7MM in 2020. It was also noted that females are affected more than males.

The Ocular Hypertension Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

  • Total Prevalent Cases of Ocular Hypertension

  • Gender-specific Prevalence of Ocular Hypertension

  • Age-specific Prevalence of Ocular Hypertension

  • Treated Cases of Ocular Hypertension

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation breakdown @ Ocular Hypertension Epidemiological Analysis

Ocular Hypertension Treatment Market

The Ocular Hypertension market has been categorized based on different classes of therapies available for the treatment. These include prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, alpha agonists, rho kinase inhibitors, and combination therapies.

Prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) are recommended as the first-choice treatment for Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) because of their efficacy, limited systemic side effects, and once-daily dosing. Travoprost, Vyzulta, Zioptan are the commonly prescribed prostaglandin analogs. Before the entry of prostaglandins into the market, beta-blockers were quite well-known and popular for glaucoma management.

Combination therapies account for the second-highest revenue-generating class of therapy after PGAs. Combining agents of different classes with a different mechanism of action (MoA) is associated with superior IOP-lowering efficacy than each component used alone. Fixed combinations eye drops in Europe include prostaglandin analogs and β-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and β-blockers, α-2 adrenergic agonists and β-blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitor and α-2 adrenergic agonists, and β -blockers.

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors like dorzolamide and Trusopt are favored over oral agents because of their greater site-specificity and markedly fewer systemic side effects.

Ocular Hypertension Emerging Drugs

In the Ocular Hypertension emerging scenario, several companies are developing therapies for IOP that employ rho kinase inhibitors, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analogs, ROCK inhibitors, and others. Pharmaceutical companies like Santen Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) Limited, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Nicox Ophthalmics, and Nicox Ophthalmics are developing products with the potential to change the Ocular Hypertension treatment landscape. The pharmaceutical products of these companies are currently in the late and mid-clinical development stages.

The emerging therapies such as DE-117 (Santen Pharmaceutical); PDP-716 (Sun Pharma); sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054: Santen/Ono Pharmaceutical); NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics), and Nyxol (Ocuphire Pharma) are effective treatments. These drug candidates have shown highly promising results, and DelveInsight's analysts have anticipated that completion of clinical development and launch of these products might increase the Ocular Hypertension market share of these companies, in addition to the availability of better management practices for Ocular Hypertension patients.

Ocular Hypertension Market Dynamics

Ocular Hypertension Market size shall increase owing to recent advances in therapy, particularly intravitreal administration of anti-angiogenic agents, which have opened new therapeutic perspectives. Also, a considerable amount of attention is being given to imaging biomarkers to fulfill the unmet need for better Ocular Hypertension diagnosis. It has been a promising development over the previous decade. The launch of such biomarkers would lead to a significant boost during the forecast years.

Nevertheless, the growth of the Ocular Hypertension Market might be impeded by the lack of clarity about the disease pathophysiology, dearth of accurate diagnosis, and a few effective treatment options available. Moreover, there is an unmet need for a wider variety of such surgical procedures to provide long-term IOP-lowering effects, and in more complex cases such as angle-closure glaucoma and secondary diseases.

Scope of the Ocular Hypertension Market Insight Report

  • Geography Covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

  • Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

  • Ocular Hypertension Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Ocular Hypertension Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

  • Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Ocular Hypertension: Novartis, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, and several others.

  • Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

  • Case Studies

  • KOL's Views

  • Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Ocular Hypertension Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1

Ocular Hypertension Key Insights

2

Ocular Hypertension Report Introduction

3

Ocular Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

4

Executive Summary of Ocular Hypertension

5

Ocular Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

6

Ocular Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1

The United States

6.2

EU5 Countries

6.2.1

Germany

6.2.2

France

6.2.3

Italy

6.2.4

Spain

6.2.5

The United Kingdom

6.3

Japan

7

Ocular Hypertension Treatment

8

NICE Recommendations and Guidelines

9

Ocular Hypertension Patient Journey

10

Ocular Hypertension Case Reports

11

Ocular Hypertension Marketed Drugs

11.1

Travoprost ophthalmic solution: Novartis

11.2

Vyzulta (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution): Bausch and Lomb Incorporated

11.3

Zioptan: Merck Sharp and Dohme

11.4

Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

12

Ocular Hypertension Emerging Therapies

12.1

DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical

12.2

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

13

7MM Ocular Hypertension Market Analysis

13.1

The United States Ocular Hypertension Market Size

13.2

EU-5 Ocular Hypertension Market Size

13.2.1

Germany Market Size

13.2.2

France Market Size

13.2.3

Italy Market Size

13.2.4

Spain Market Size

13.2.5

The United Kingdom Market Size

13.3

Japan Ocular Hypertension Market Size

14

KOL Views

15

Ocular Hypertension Market Drivers

16

Ocular Hypertension Market Barriers

17

Ocular Hypertension SWOT Analysis

18

Unmet Needs

19

Reimbursement

20

DelveInsight Capabilities

21

Disclaimer

22

About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Ocular Hypertension Diagnostics Market Report

View Other Reports

DelveInsight's Ocular Hypertension - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Ocular Hypertension in 7MM.

Ocular Hypertension Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Ocular Hypertension market.

DelveInsight's 'Bradycardia Treatment Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Bradycardia Treatment Devices. Key companies working in this domain are Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Lepu Medical, Livanova, Medico, Medtronic, Oscor, Osypka Medical, and others.

DelveInsight's 'Anastomotic Leak Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anastomotic Leak Devices. Key companies working in this domain are Baxter International Inc. (Synovis Micro Companies Alliance), Medtronic PLC Cryolife, Inc., Getinge AB, Ethicon US LLC. (Johnson & Johnson), Peter Surgical, Becton, and others.

Browse Blog Posts

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocular-hypertension-market-to-witness-robust-expansion-at-a-3-82-cagr-during-the-study-period-20182030-evaluates-delveinsight-301383850.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

