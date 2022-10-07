Ocular Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 1.82 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio
Vendor Landscape
The ocular implants market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Global vendors have a strong foothold in the market, with a wide range of flagship products. These vendors are focusing on innovation and technological advances to remain competitive in terms of quality, brand, and reliability. In addition, they are strengthening their customer base by improving their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. The competition in the global ocular implants market is expected to intensify, as new companies are coming up with innovative products.
Key Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is driving the ocular implants market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of premium ocular implants may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By product, the IOLs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus of vendors on manufacturing innovative products. There are various types of IOLs in the market, such as foldable IOLs, silicone IOLs, single-piece IOLs, and three-piece IOLs. IOL implant surgeries are successful surgical procedures. Every year, more than 15 million IOLs are implanted globally. The reason for the rise in the number of these surgeries is the increasing aging population and the rising demand for high-quality vision care products.
By geography, North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in public healthcare expenditure. The US is the key country for the ocular implants market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.
Some Companies Mentioned
AJL Ophthalmic SA
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Co.
Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd.
Carl Zeiss AG
CorNeat Vision Ltd
EyeD Pharma s.a.
F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG
Glaukos Corp
Gulden Ophthalmics
HOYA Corp.
HumanOptics Holding AG
Johnson and Johnson
Morcher GmbH
NIDEK Co. Ltd
Novartis AG
Omni Lens Pvt Ltd
Ophtec BV
Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd.
Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
Ocular Implants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AJL Ophthalmic SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, CorNeat Vision Ltd, EyeD Pharma s.a., F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Glaukos Corp, Gulden Ophthalmics, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Johnson and Johnson, Morcher GmbH, NIDEK Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Ophtec BV, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 IOLs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Corneal Implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Glaucoma Implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Ocular prostheses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AJL Ophthalmic SA
10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
10.5 Carl Zeiss AG
10.6 EyeD Pharma s.a.
10.7 Gulden Ophthalmics
10.8 Johnson and Johnson
10.9 Morcher GmbH
10.10 NIDEK Co. Ltd
10.11 Novartis AG
10.12 Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
