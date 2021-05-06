U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.08
    -12.51 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,203.94
    -26.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,488.53
    -93.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.55
    -9.82 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.08
    -0.55 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +27.00 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    27.40
    +0.88 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    -0.0070 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3887
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1770
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,341.96
    +1,170.26 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.03
    +4.61 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.27
    +10.97 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims set a new pandemic-era low last week

Another 498,000 Americans filed new jobless claims 538,000 expected

Oculii looks to supercharge radar for autonomy with $55M round B

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

Autonomous vehicles rely on many sensors to perceive the world around them, and while cameras and lidar get a lot of the attention, good old radar is an important piece of the puzzle — though it has some fundamental limitations. Oculii, which just raised a $55M round, aims to minimize those limitations and make radar more capable with a smart software layer for existing devices — and sell its own as well.

Radar's advantages lie in its superior range, and in the fact that its radio frequency beams can pass through things like raindrops, snow, and fog — making it crucial for perceiving the environment during inclement weather. Lidar and ordinary visible light cameras can be totally flummoxed by these common events, so it's necessary to have a backup.

But radar's major disadvantage is that, due to the wavelengths and how the antennas work, it can't image things in detail the way lidar can. You tend to get very precisely located blobs rather than detailed shapes. It still provides invaluable capabilities in a suite of sensors, but if anyone could add a bit of extra fidelity to its scans, it would be that much better.

That's exactly what Oculii does — take an ordinary radar and supercharge it. The company claims a 100x improvement to spatial resolution accomplished by handing over control of the system to its software. Co-founder and CEO Steven Hong explained in an email that a standard radar might have, for a 120 degree field of view, a 10 degree spatial resolution, so it can tell where something is with a precision of a few degrees on either side, and little or no ability to tell the object's elevation.

Some are better, some worse, but for the purposes of this example that amounts to an effectively 12x1 resolution. Not great!

Handing over control to the Oculii system, however, which intelligently adjusts the transmissions based on what it's already perceiving, could raise that to a 0.5° horizonal x 1° vertical resolution, giving it an effective resolution of perhaps 120x10. (Again, these numbers are purely for explanatory purposes and aren't inherent to the system.)

That's a huge improvement and results in the ability to see that something is, for example, two objects near each other and not one large one, or that an object is smaller than another near it, or — with additional computation — that it is moving one way or the other at such and such a speed relative to the radar unit.

Here's a video demonstration of one of their own devices, showing considerably more detail than one would expect:

[vimeo 503276130 w=600 h=338]

Exactly how this is done is part of Oculii's proprietary magic, and Hong did not elaborate much on how exactly the system works. "Oculii’s sensor uses AI to adaptively generate an 'intelligent' waveform that adapts to the environment and embed information across time that can be leveraged to improve the resolution significantly," he said. (Integrating information over time is what gives it the "4D" moniker, by the way.)

Here's a little sizzle reel that gives a very general idea:

[vimeo 505229486 w=600 h=338]

Autonomous vehicle manufacturers have not yet hit on any canonical set of sensors that AVs should have, but something like Oculii could give radar a more prominent place — its limitations sometimes mean it is relegated to emergency braking detection at the front or some such situation. With more detail and more data, radar could play a larger role in AV decisionmaking systems.

The company is definitely making deals — it's working with Tier-1s and OEMs, one of which (Hella) is an investor, which gives a sense of confidence in Oculii's approach. It's also working with radar makers and has some commercial contracts looking at a 2024-2025 timeline.

CG render of Oculii&#39;s two radar units.
CG render of Oculii's two radar units.

Image Credits: Oculii

It's also getting into making its own all-in-one radar units, doing the hardware-software synergy thing. It claims these are the world's highest resolution radars, and I don't see any competitors out there contradicting this — the simple fact is radars don't compete much on "resolution," but more on the precision of their rangefinding and speed detection.

One exception might be Echodyne, which uses a metamaterial radar surface to direct a customizable radar beam anywhere in its field of view, examining objects in detail or scanning the whole area quickly. But even then its "resolution" isn't so easy to estimate.

Echodyne steers its high-tech radar beam on autonomous cars with EchoDrive

At any rate the company's new Eagle and Falcon radars might be tempting to manufacturers working on putting together cutting-edge sensing suites for their autonomous experiments or production driver-assist systems.

It's clear that with radar tipped as a major component of autonomous vehicles, robots, aircraft and other devices, it's worth investing seriously in the space. The $55M B round certainly demonstrates that well enough. It was, as Oculii's press release lists it, "co-led by Catapult Ventures and Conductive Ventures, with participation from Taiwania Capital, Susquehanna Investment Group (SIG), HELLA Ventures, PHI-Zoyi Capital, R7 Partners, VectoIQ, ACVC Partners, Mesh Ventures, Schox Ventures, and Signature Bank."

The money will allow for the expected scaling and hiring, and as Hong added, "continued investment of the technology to deliver higher resolution, longer range, more compact and cheaper sensors that will accelerate an autonomous future."

Recommended Stories

  • From bootstrapped to a $2.1B valuation, ReCharge raises $227M for subscription management platform

    ReCharge, a provider of subscription management software for e-commerce, announced today that it has raised $227 million in a Series B growth round at a $2.1 billion valuation. Summit Partners, ICONIQ Growth and Bain Capital Ventures provided the capital. Notably, Santa Monica, California-based ReCharge was bootstrapped for several years before raising $50 million in a previously undisclosed Series A from Summit Partners in January of 2020.

  • Sculptor Hedge Fund Rebounds With First Inflows Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Sculptor Capital Management’s flagship hedge fund is finally beginning to turn around.The firm’s multistrategy vehicle scored its first quarter of net inflows since 2014, marking the end of years of client withdrawals that totaled about $30 billion. The fund and its associated portfolios attracted a net $78 million of fresh cash, bringing total assets in those products to $10.9 billion as of March 31, the firm said in a statement Wednesday.The results, achieved in the last months of Chief Executive Officer Robert Shafir’s tenure, are a vindication of his promise and efforts to reverse the asset bleed. Last month, Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Levin succeeded him.Addressing the hedge fund inflows on Sculptor’s earnings call Thursday, Levin said that the new cash came from a broad range of investors. “It’s from all types of allocators all around the world: consultant-advised, non-consultant advised, institutional, non-institutional,” he said. “It’s been a bit of everything, which is why we described it as feeling healthy.”Sculptor, founded in 1994 by billionaire Daniel Och and formerly known as Och-Ziff, had seen withdrawals since disclosing in 2014 that the firm was the target of a bribery probe into its business in Africa. In addition to shaking up its management ranks, the company took on the new name in 2019 to distance itself from the crisis, which had led to a client exodus and a plunge in its stock price. In a bid to lure back clients, the firm also shrank or shuttered its non-core businesses and focused on improving the performance of the flagship.Sculptor’s Africa unit reached a $138 million settlement on the bribery matter late last year. That came in addition to the firm previously paying hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S., and a guilty plea by the Africa unit. Following the 2020 settlement, Shafir said that the firm had put all legacy issues “to rest.”Sculptor named Shafir, a former executive at Credit Suisse Group AG, as CEO in 2018 and he was seen as a steady hand to lead the firm amid a slew of top personnel departures. The move to eventually promote Levin to the top job rewarded a Sculptor veteran with strong ties to Och and who was once passed over for the post. Meanwhile, Och has stepped back entirely, retiring from his chairman role in 2019 and withdrawing his money from the hedge fund.To read Bloomberg’s profile of Jimmy Levin, click here.The firm’s assets under management stood at an estimated $36.8 billion as of May 1, including $15 billion in collateralized loan obligations, which have grown to become the company’s biggest business. With $11.2 billion in multistrategy funds -- Sculptor’s highest-fee product -- hedge fund assets made up a third of the firm’s total as of May 1.Sculptor’s CLO-focused Institutional Credit Strategies attracted the most cash in the first quarter, totaling $304 million and helping bring the firm’s total net inflows to $404 million. Meanwhile, Sculptor’s Opportunistic Credit Funds, saw $117 million in withdrawals. Assets under management totaled $37.4 billion as of the end of the quarter.Sculptor’s Master Fund gained 6.3% in the first four months of the year.In addition, Sculptor reported adjusted distributable earnings of 62 cents a share in the first quarter, beating analysts’ estimates.(Adds CEO comment from earnings call in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Desktop Metal adds wood printing to its portfolio

    Desktop Metal today announced the launch of wood 3D printing tool, Forust. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in 3D printing for interior design. The company’s “non-destructive” printing methods have managed to largely fly under the radar, with minimal press coverage until now -- making them a pretty ideal acquisition candidate.

  • Jill Biden surprises 2021's Teacher of the Year: "It's so amazing"

    Urtubey, who has called Biden her hero in the past, was shocked and emotional when she encountered the first lady.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Results tally up billions in profit from Texas freeze for gas and power sellers

    Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February's U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

  • Mubadala Keeping Pace With KKR as $29 Billion Deployed Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Mubadala Investment Co. joined global investors like KKR & Co. in pouncing on opportunities presented by the pandemic, embarking on a record dealmaking spree while many of its peers among sovereign wealth funds hunkered down.In a year that saw the worst oil-price crash in a generation, Mubadala delivered a record income for the Abu Dhabi government as it doubled down on a bet that sectors like technology and consumer goods will benefit the most from the economic recovery. Abu Dhabi’s second-largest wealth fund said on Thursday that new investments last year amounted to 108 billion dirhams ($29.4 billion).With stakes in businesses from the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake and an ambition of doubling in size over the next decade, Mubadala stood out in seizing on dislocations in markets caused by the pandemic. State funds’ overall investments dropped almost 20% last year, according to New York-based adviser and data firm Global SWF.Mubadala’s pace put it on par with KKR, which was the top spending private equity firm globally from the start of April through December last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. KKR invested a total of $29.5 billion in public and private markets in 2020.“We navigated our portfolio through the dramatic macro-economic decline of early 2020, and decided to accelerate the pace of our capital deployment, ending the year with record profit and growth,” said Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive officer, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.The annual review published on Thursday showed Mubadala’s assets under management across the group reached 894 billion dirhams, from 853 billion dirhams in 2019. It also said five-year returns on its portfolio were 9.8%, dating to 2016.The fund recently changed the way it reports its results. It eliminated categories such as annual revenue and net income, saying it would no longer release data “not relevant to a long-term investor” and would instead disclose a multi-year metric.Technology, HealthMubadala is plowing money into high-growth sectors such as technology and health care as the emirate looks to reduce its traditional reliance on oil and gas. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves.For 2020, Mubadala said its total comprehensive income rose to 72 billion dirhams from 53 billion dirhams in 2019, citing growth in its public equities portfolio and funds in addition to the company’s assets across various sectors. It said the UAE and the U.S. remain its largest investment destinations but that it also expanded in India, France, China and Russia.Mubadala, which earlier this year overhauled its internal structure, also cashed out of some commitments, collecting 104 billion dirhams last year by monetizing mature assets and distributing investments locally and abroad.“In line with our long-term strategy, we increased our investments in sectors where we have high conviction, and with high performing fund managers,” Al Mubarak said.Abu Dhabi’s $232 Billion Mubadala Wants to Take Crack at Top 10Funds from Gulf states have been chasing overseas investments to reduce reliance on their oil-dependent home markets. Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund is reducing its allocation to stocks in favor of alternatives and sees “lots of opportunities” in infrastructure over the next few years, especially in the U.S., its director general said in November.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • Recently filed your taxes? An extra stimulus check may be on the way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When will child tax credit payments start? Checks set to roll out in July, IRS says

    In July, the IRS will begin sending monthly payments of $250 or $300 to low- and moderate-income families who qualify for the child tax credit.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.