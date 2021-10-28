Oculus' Active Pack makes your Quest 2 headset more fitness-friendly

You can soon use an Oculus Quest 2 headset for VR workouts without it being quite so... grimy. Oculus has previewed an Active Pack for the Quest 2 that will make it easier to use the headset as part of your fitness routine. New grips for the Touch controller should keep them from flying out of your sweaty hands, while an exercise-ready "facial interface" will be easier to wipe down after an intense session.

The Active Pack won't be available until sometime in 2022. Quest 2 fitness apps will get some meaningful updates before then, though. FitXR will get a new fitness studio before the end of 2021, while Player 22 by Rezzil will offer hand-tracked bodyweight exercises in a similar time frame.

Oculus' fitness shift isn't completely surprising. The pandemic led many people to shift their workouts to VR, and not all of those people will return to the gym. If Oculus can pitch the Quest 2 as a fitness tool, it could boost adoption among people who wouldn't have previously considered a VR headset.

Developing...