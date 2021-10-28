Oculus Quest 2 gets a new living room, Slack and more apps

Oculus Quest 2 users will see a new living space: Horizon Home, a more social version of the virtual living room that pops up when you slip on your headset. Instead of just being a pretty and sterile virtual environment, you'll be able to invite friends to hang out in your Horizon Home space. The idea is that you'll be able to do things together, like dive into VR videos or play multiplayer games. Eventually, you'll be able to build and customize your Horizon Home space too. It's all part of the company's drive to focus on the metaverse, something Mark Zuckerberg talked about at length during today's Facebook Connect conference.

For the first time, Facebook is also opening the Oculus Store to 2D apps like Slack and Dropbox. You'll be able to access them from within Horizon Home, so you won't have to take off your headset to keep tabs on your work chat. And of course, there will be apps for Facebook and Instagram as well.