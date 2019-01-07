Oculus Quest is the savior VR needs

Twitter More

About five or six years ago, I walked into a booth at CES and tried a then cobbled-together and Oculus Rift development kit headset on for the first time.

The demo was crude and former Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey was busy nerding out over graphic textures and the VR future that the Rift headset would unlock.

Fast forward to CES 2019 and Luckey's no longer with the company (but still very much in love with VR) and the Facebook-owned Oculus is months away from launching the Quest VR headset that aims to bring the power and immersion of the PC-based Rift to wireless and self-contained device. Read more...

