U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,750.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,120.00
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.50
    -6.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    -0.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.76
    -2.94 (-14.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3970
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,624.21
    -1,024.01 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    756.22
    -94.13 (-11.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.99
    +27.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

Oculus loses one of its first in-app VR ad partners following backlash

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Barely a week has passed since Facebook started testing ads in Oculus apps and already the initiative has run into trouble. On Monday, one of the handful of developers involved in the initial ad experiment said it was pulling out of the test. Resolution Games tweeted that it had decided that in-app ads were not suitable for its multiplayer shooter game Blaston after "listening to player feedback."

The developer had encouraged its user base to leave their thoughts on an ad feedback channel on its Discord server. As spotted by Upload VR, angry players had also review bombed Blaston on the Oculus Store and Steam shortly after its participation in the ad trial was announced.

Resolution Games' decision marks a setback for Facebook's burgeoning ad strategy for Oculus. After squeezing more ads into Instagram and its main platform, the company risked irking passionate gamers by bringing ads to VR. Unlike those other services, Oculus isn't free: An Oculus Quest 2 headset alone starts from $299. While Blaston is also a paid game. 

Resolution Games indicated that ads weren't completely off the table and that it was exploring whether its free title Bait! may be a better option for them — indicating that free-to-play game developers may have an easier time implementing ads within Oculus.

In a statement, Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm suggested that VR ads may be unavoidable. "Our mission at Resolution Games has always been to work to help the industry as a whole move VR forward for the good of everyone involved. Sometimes that means being the first to test some things to see what works and what doesn’t," he said.

"If ads in VR become inevitable as it has on other platforms, we want to ensure that while we have this chance to start over and do it right, we do just that. We welcome any and all your feedback along the way so we can have a constructive conversation around this and create the best path forward."

Facebook has depicted the ad venture as beneficial for developers, giving them another avenue to generate revenue. Its eventual plan was to expand ads across the Oculus platform and the accompanying mobile app. The tech giant also tried to quell privacy concerns by promising not to use Oculus data, including movement and camera data, for targeted ads.

Recommended Stories

  • Airspeeder completes the first test flight for its electric flying race car

    Airspeeder has completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car ahead of a planned racing series.

  • The best 'Prime Day' tech deals that aren't from Amazon

    Here are the best anti-Prime Day 2021 deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Target and others.

  • Tesla's 'Dojo' supercomputer will train its vision-centric autonomous tech

    At a CVPR 2021 workshop, Tesla has explained how it's planning to do vision-only autonomous driving using an in-house supercomputer called "Dojo,"

  • The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals you can get right now

    Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals you can get, including sales on headphones, e-readers, robot vacuums and more.

  • Apple's regular AirPods have dropped to just $100 at Amazon

    Apple's AirPods with a wired charging case are on sale for just $100 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

  • Microsoft hired the co-creator of ‘Portal’ to build games for the cloud

    Kim Swift is Xbox-bound after a stint at Stadia.

  • Windows 11: Everything Microsoft is promising from the operating system nobody expected

    Microsoft said Windows 10 would be the final version of its operating system, but its 24 June announcement will change that

  • A New Apple iPhone Could Lift the Stock. Here’s When It Might Be Coming.

    Apple stock has been flat so far this year, but that could change, as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees a new phone announcement in late September.

  • Jim Cramer says he sold off most of his Bitcoin holdings

    “Sold almost all of my Bitcoin. Don’t need it.”

  • SpaceX's Starlink expects it can provide global coverage around September

    Starlink, the satellite internet unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, expects to be able to provide continuous global coverage by around September but will then need to seek regulatory approvals, its president Gwynne Shotwel said on Tuesday. "We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe," she told a Macquarie Group technology conference via webcast.

  • Nokia, DISH To Deploy 5G In Public Cloud With AWS

    Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) will deploy its 5G standalone (SA) Core for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). DISH previously announced agreements with both companies. It marks the first deployment of 5G in the public cloud, supporting DISH's cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network with high-level scale, performance and security. Nokia deployed 5G SA Core on AWS to enable automation for customer needs allowing DISH to support new enterprise a

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – June 21st, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Failure to move through the week’s pivot levels would leave the pair under pressure after last week’s losses.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 21st, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Avoiding a fall through the day’s pivot levels, however, would bring resistance levels into play.

  • Tesla backs vision-only approach to autonomy using powerful supercomputer

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing a neural network training computer called 'Dojo' since at least 2019. Musk says Dojo will be able to process vast amounts of video data to achieve vision-only autonomous driving. While Dojo itself is still in development, Tesla today revealed a new supercomputer that will serve as a development prototype version of what Dojo will ultimately offer.

  • Bitcoin Mining Hash Rate Drops to Lowest in 180 Days

    Large scale bans in bitcoin mining in China have seen the mining hash rate hit a six-month low.

  • Save Up to $250 on a New MacBook From Best Buy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Best BuySave up to $250 on a new MacBookComplete with Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB of memory, and 512GB SSD, these MacBooks are absolute steals for their discounted price.Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.Whether you have a loved one going off to college who needs a new computer, or you just need something new for yourself, this deal on MacBooks is a can’t miss. For today only, Best Buy is taking up to $250 off two MacBook Pros. Both ha

  • Mobile commerce startup Via rounds up $15 million in Series A funding

    Mobile commerce is where it's at, and rising investment in so-called conversational commerce startups underscores the opportunity. First, more e-commerce sales will be on mobile phones this year than desktops (as much as 70% by some estimates), people tend to read text messages almost immediately, and consumers spend upwards of 30 minutes a day engaging with mobile messaging apps. Indeed, according to co-founder and CEO Tejas Konduru -- a Brigham Young grad whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from India and who have themselves worked at tech startups -- one insight his now 50-person company had early on was that despite that so many of their customers now use the mobile browser to visit and shop from their stores, many retailers use website builders like Shopify or BigCommerce to "cram everything everything into mobile, leaving only enough space for, like, one picture and a Buy button."

  • Clubhouse is building a DM text chat feature

    A new UI element called "backchannel" popped up briefly before disappearing late last week, pointing the Clubhouse faithful to a new area of the app and generating plenty of chatter among users ready for more ways to connect. Wow looks like accidental update of @clubhouse enabled in app backchannel & switch of side bar & full experience. On stage > move to hallway > hit arrow > back channel popped up!

  • Intel to work with India's Reliance Jio on 5G network technology

    Intel Corp on Monday said it will work with India's Reliance Jio to develop 5G networking technology. Intel's venture capital unit last year invested $250 million in Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio Platforms unit, saying the two companies would find areas of technology partnership. On Monday, Intel said it will work on "co-innovations" with Reliance Jio for its 5G radio-access network (RAN), among other things.

  • Google app crashing: Android users’ phones repeatedly stop working amid new bug

    Most users are reporting issues with the Google app, but those problems have spread to affect the Podcasts service and the Assistant, which rely on the same app. It also seems to be present on a wide range of phones, from Google’s own Pixels to Samsung. Users see a warning indicating that “Google keeps stopping”, and asking them to close the app.