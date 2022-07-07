Ocuphire Announces Late-Breaking Paper for Nyxol for Reversal of Dilation Indication at Annual ASRS Meeting and Five More Presentations at Conferences in July

Ocuphire Pharma

Mina Sooch CEO to Present at Ophthalmic Innovation Panel at the 11th Annual AECOS Summer Symposium and OIS Retina Innovation Summit

ASRS Late-Breaking Paper Highlighting Data from Two Phase 3 Registration Trials in Reversal of Mydriasis for Nyxol

Second ASRS Presentation Features New Interim Masked Safety Data from APX3330 Phase 2b Trial in Diabetic Retinopathy

Ocuphire to Present at OCTANE and at the National Medical Association (NMA)’s Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced six presentations in July at American-European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery (AECOS), American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS), Octane and National Medical Association (NMA).

At ASRS 2022 in New York, key thought leader David Boyer, MD will present for the first time to the retina medical community a late-breaking paper highlighting data from two Phase 3 registration trials in the reversal of mydriasis/dilation for Nyxol. In addition to the late-breaking presentation, Michael Allingham, MD, Ph.D. will present new interim masked safety data for APX3330 from ZETA-1 Phase 2b trial in diabetic retinopathy.



About Ocuphire Pharma



Ocuphire is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials. Ocuphire has reported positive data from MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 registration trials and MIRA-4 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive topline data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The Company recently reported positive topline results from LYNX-1 Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for NVD. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced in March the completion of enrollment in the ZETA-1 Phase 2b clinical trial of APX3330 to treat DR/DME. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s ongoing APX3330 Phase 2b trial in DR/DME ZETA-1 (NCT04692688) and completed Nyxol trials: Phase 3 registration trial in NVD LYNX-1 (NCT04638660), Phase 3 registration trials in RM MIRA-2 (NCT04620213) and MIRA-3 (NCT05134974), MIRA-4 Phase 3 pediatric safety study (NCT05223478), and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia VEGA-1 (NCT04675151). As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

