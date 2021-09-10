LONDON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OD Hotels is continuing its commitment to, and passion for, art with its own NFT art collection and gallery. Since opening its first hotel, Ocean Drive Ibiza in 2006, the group, which focuses on connecting guests to the locations they are staying in, identified that art and culture plays a huge role in achieving this connection. As the hotel group has grown, so has its involvement in art, with; in-hotel exhibitions, the launch of the OD Art Awards, artist interviews in its OD Mag magazine, painting workshops, live painting experiences, and now its NFT art collection.

OD Hotels Becomes The First Hotel Group to Create its Own NFT Art Collection

NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is a type of unique asset whose digital format cannot be modified or copied; in other words, it is an exclusive digital certificate. NFTs use blockchain technology to certify their unique nature and differentiate themselves from other digital files. The aim for this project is to help local artists from Spain and the Balearic Islands connect with a new international audience. OD Hotel's will continually curate its local artist collection, as well as select its favourite international artists who share the energy of the OD Hotels brand and be of interest to its guests.

The collection and its future exhibitions can be found in the OD Hotels virtual gallery on Cyber, which can be viewed from desktop, any mobile device, tablet, and with VR glasses for a more immersive feel. The gallery already boasts a number of local artists from a wide range of disciplines such as: t_diary, Jben, Alex Soto, Ivan Solbes, letypage, MR Reychel, Maria Iriarte, Tristan Belenguer, Alex Torres, Julia Carretero, Laura Rahola, Raquel Meyers and Álvaro González. In addition to these, the gallery is delighted to display works by promising international artists such as: Matías Vivanco (Brellias), Lemuet, Priya Mistry, Arya Mularama, and Ilkin Abbaszadeh.

OD Hotels is a Spanish hotel group belonging to OD Group, a tourism-oriented business group led by its CEO and founder Marc Rahola. It owns hotels in the most significant and attractive areas in the Mediterranean - Ibiza (Ocean Drive Ibiza, Ocean Drive Talamanca and Can Jaume by Ocean Drive), Mallorca (Ocean Drive Port Portals) and Barcelona (Ocean Drive Barcelona); Ocean Drive Madrid is due to open in January 2022, and an international opening is planned soon for the French Côte d'Azur (Saint Tropez).

