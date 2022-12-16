U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1480
    -0.5920 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,404.85
    -332.56 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.39
    -7.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Odakyu Electric Railway Upgrades Ticket Purchase Website to Allow Passengers via Traditional, Simplified Chinese

·4 min read

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. on December 1 upgraded its ticket purchase website offering discount tickets including "Hakone Freepass" discount tickets and "Limited Express Romancecar" tickets to allow passengers to use it in traditional and simplified Chinese.

Image of digital tickets: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104691/202212141176/_prw_PI2fl_IKjkXiw2.jpg

1. About Odakyu's digital ticket purchase website
The browser-based website allows passengers to purchase Odakyu tickets on their smartphones without downloading a dedicated app. Passengers can buy tickets wherever they are and at any time. They can board a train and bus by showing digital tickets on their smartphones to attendants or hold a 2D code on a dedicated device without exchanging them for printed tickets.

Odakyu's digital ticket purchase website
- English: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?&site=odakyuglobal&language=en
- Traditional Chinese: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?&site=odakyuglobal&language=tc
- Simplified Chinese: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?&site=odakyuglobal&language=sc

*Only credit cards are accepted.
*Personal computers and tablets cannot be used since it is a smartphone-only service.
*Each passenger is required to have a smartphone.

2. Digital tickets that can be purchased in traditional and simplified Chinese (Prices indicated are for tickets from Shinjuku Station.)
(1) Digital Hakone Freepass
Features:
- The pass allows unlimited rides on eight transportation services in the Hakone area.
- The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (between each passenger's starting station and Odawara Station).
- Discounts and other benefits are offered at about 70 affiliated facilities.

Prices:
- 2-day pass: 6,100 yen (adults), 1,100 yen (children aged 6-11).
- 3-day pass: 6,500 yen (adults), 1,350 yen (children aged 6-11).

(2) Digital Enoshima-Kamakura Freepass
Features:
- The pass allows unlimited rides on the Odakyu Line in the Enoshima-Kamakura areas (between Fujisawa Station and Katase-Enoshima Station) and the Enoden (Enoshima Electric Railway).
- The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (between each passenger's starting station and Fujisawa Station).
- Discounts and other benefits are offered at about 25 affiliated facilities.

Prices:
- 1,640 yen (adults), 430 yen (children aged 6-11).

(3) Limited Express Romancecar -- EMot digital Limited Express ticket
Features:
- All seats on Limited Express Romancecars are reserved.
- Passengers can enjoy beautiful sceneries through large windows.

Prices:
- 1,150 yen (adults), 580 yen (children aged 6-11) between Shinjuku Station and Hakone-Yumoto Station
- 700 yen (adults), 350 yen (children aged 6-11) between Shinjuku Station and Katase-Enoshima Station
*The prices indicated are applicable only when purchased online.
*Passengers taking a Romancecar are required to buy a regular ticket and the like in addition to a limited express ticket.

(4) Enoden 1-day pass ticket "Noriorikun" (digital version)
Features:
- The pass allows unlimited rides on the Enoden (Enoshima Electric Railway).
- Discounts and other benefits are offered at affiliated facilities.

Prices:
- 800 yen (adults), 400 yen (children aged 6-11)

3. How to purchase tickets
Visit the Odakyu Electric Railway official website on a smartphone and tap the "purchase" button to transition to the ticket purchase website.

Image of Odakyu's website: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104691/202212141176/_prw_PI1fl_cBOXQJrl.jpg

Odakyu Electric Railway official website
- English: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/
- Traditional Chinese: https://www.odakyu.jp/tc/
- Simplified Chinese: https://www.odakyu.jp/sc/

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the Shinjuku central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, Odakyu Lines extend to Hakone, one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and Enoshima-Kamakura, the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used by more than 1.5 million passengers per day for commutes and sightseeing. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odakyu-electric-railway-upgrades-ticket-purchase-website-to-allow-passengers-via-traditional-simplified-chinese-301704826.html

SOURCE Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction

    Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. The idea of "What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas" became viral and was reinforced in 2009 when "The Hangover," a movie about Vegas debauchery staying in Vegas, became a huge hit. It's not that the Las Vegas Strip fully lacks family-friendly amenities -- MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay has an all-ages pool/lazy river complex and Caesars' new Horseshoe Resort just added an all-aged arcade -- but families are no longer the city's focus.

  • American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

    American Airlines is making it tougher to earn "gold" status under its loyalty program, but it is also giving perks for those who fall below the top tiers.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line replaces top executives for its subsidiary cruise brands

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) announced today the new leadership appointments for Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises. According to the SEC filing, Andrea Demarco will replace Regent Seven Seas former CEO and President Jason Montague; Oceania Cruises’ Frank Del Rio will take the place of former CEO and president Howard Sherman. “We are grateful to Jason and Howard for their significant contributions to our company’s success and their tremendous achievements at Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises,” said Norwegian Cruise Line's President and CEO Frank J. Del Rio.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival Share Bad News for Cruise Fans

    Both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have built back their businesses from the dark days of the covid shutdown. The two cruise lines went from closed to open with very limited passenger capacity to ships sailing with full customer loads. The tactic worked, as both cruise lines have been sailing near (or over) 100% capacity.

  • How Did Inflation Affect Disney and Its Customers in 2022?

    Inflation has dealt the U.S blow after blow and not even The Happiest Place on Earth has been immune to its wrath. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review Check Out: States Whose Economies Are Failing...

  • United Airlines sees year-end holiday travel soaring

    United Airlines expects a strong rebound in year-end holiday travel this month, projecting that 8.3 million will fly on the airline during the year-end holidays. This year’s passenger count during the year-end holidays is approaching the level reached in 2019 before the pandemic hit, United said. The busiest day of the holiday travel period is expected to be Jan. 2, when United will have more than 480,000 passengers, exceeding the post-Covid record of 460,000 passengers flying on the carrier in one day.

  • Moroccan fans stranded after airline scraps World Cup flights to Qatar

    Moroccan fans stranded after airline scraps World Cup flights to Qatar

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Marriott Vacations (VAC) Now

    Marriott Vacations' (VAC) anticipates its vacation ownership business to drive tours and sales in the upcoming periods. However, inflationary pressures are a concern.

  • What Does the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line’s Trip to Alaska Cost?

    U.S. News and World Report Travel ranks Viking Ocean Cruises as the country's No. 1 luxury cruise line, and if you dream of touring Alaska in style, you can explore America's last frontier like...

  • 22 best Christmas getaways for the ultimate winter escape

    Celebrate the holidays away from home at one of these Christmas getaways. Find festive, family-friendly vacation ideas from cozy small towns to romantic escapes.

  • Southwest execs says investments in business travel are paying off with 8,000 new corporate accounts

    CEO Bob Jordan said Southwest Airlines' investments in business travel is delivering returns even though business demand has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels

  • Trip.com Cautious of Travel Rebound Even After China Loosens Covid Rules

    Even though China’s recent relaxation of Covid measures is widely seen as a step forward for travel, Trip.com is still cautious in the very near term as winter is usually a slack season for both business and leisure travel. “It also might take some time for people to get through the first wave of infections […]

  • Disney reveals open date for new Hollywood Studios restaurant in Orlando

    Soon there will be a new place to grab a bite at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Burbank, California-based entertainment giant The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) through its official Disney Parks Blog announced Roundup Rodeo BBQ, an eatery themed after the Toy Story film franchise, will open in spring 2023. The restaurant is described as the first Toy Story table-service restaurant, the blog reported.

  • 1 Stock Crushed by the Bear Market That's a Buy Before the End of 2022

    The bear market has swept up good and bad companies alike, and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has been no exception. Smart management decisions and a resilience to macroeconomic conditions make Airbnb a buy while it's still available at a discount. Airbnb has seen success in spite of those challenges.

  • Royal Caribbean Group names CEO replacement for Silversea Cruises

    Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has named a new CEO for Silversea Cruises effective Jan. 1, 2023.  Barbara Muckermann, currently Silversea Cruises' Chief Commercial Officer, has been tapped as Silversea's next president and CEO, and she will join Royal Caribbean Group's Executive Committee.

  • Southwest Airlines restores flights from Milwaukee to this Midwestern city

    Coinciding with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines' plan to restore flight routes, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's majority airline carrier announced it will restart its flight from Milwaukee to a prominent Midwestern city this upcoming summer.

  • From Asia to Antarctica: Four Seasons Unveils Epic New Private Jet Trips for 2024

    Eleven new destinations have been added to the luxury program.

  • Hilton, Marriott are latest travel stocks downgraded as analysts brace for wider recession

    Marriott and Hilton face the prospect that a broader recession could threaten business in Europe as well as fee income, Citigroup analysts said.

  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 9, 2022 Vail Resorts, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-3.4, expectations were $-3.43. Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Vail Resorts Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all callers have been placed in a listen-only mode and following management’s prepared […]

  • This U.S. Airport Is Adding New International Flights — Including a Direct Route to Paris

    Passengers will be able to get to Vancouver, Dominican Republic, Colombia, and more thanks to new routes launched at Miami International Airport.