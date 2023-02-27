ODAYA is Destressing Sexual Intimacy

The Innovative Woman-Owned Health and Wellness Brand's Lubricants Ensure Each Encounter Is Safe, Simple, and Sustainable

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sex shouldn't be complicated. Nor should it be intimidating. And yet, men and women often struggle to perform in the bedroom for various reasons. Tens of millions of men in the U.S. are affected by erectile dysfunction (much of which comes from circumstantial, emotional, or psychological concerns). Nearly a fifth of women experience bouts with vaginal dryness before they hit menopause.

To complicate the issue, most Americans are stressed these days (a factor that can often inhibit intimacy, both by dampening libido and leading to side effects like those listed above). 27% report that they are so stressed they can't function , with the number rising to 46% and 56% for those under 35 and Black adults, respectively. From mental barriers to physical inefficiencies, there are many factors and stressors that are complicating life for modern Americans — including their sex lives.

"Genuine health and wellness need to take place on a spiritual, mental, and physical level," says Stephanie Girard, co-owner of intimacy brand ODAYA™, "When you're stressed or trying to manage the symptoms of stress, it's hard to truly relax and be in the moment — which is kind of important when you're being intimate. That's why we created our brand, to offer products designed to bring real comfort to people in a world where everything is fast-paced and where stress factors are everywhere."

This mission is best exemplified in the company's flagship product ODAYA Ganja. The 100% natural personal lubricant is pH balanced, vegan, and free of dyes, parabens, GMOs, and gluten.

Along with providing peace of mind through its sustainability, one of ODAYA Ganja's key ingredients is organic hemp oil. This replaces the traditional use of petroleum, which can be harsh on sensitive skin and even trigger allergies in some individuals. In contrast, hemp oil brings a healing element to each sexual encounter. It is a rich source of antioxidants and Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids. It is also packed with a smorgasbord of vitamins, including A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C, D, and E.

Story continues

Girard and her co-founders are hopeful that the ability to use a safe, simple, and healthy lubricant can help reduce stress in one of the most intimate areas of life. "The last thing you want to do after a stressful day is deal with intimacy issues," Girard concludes, "With ODAYA Ganja, you can count on a genuinely satisfying adventure every time you're in the mood."

About ODAYA™

ODAYA™ is a natural, women-led intimacy brand owned by Tingg Agency Inc. Founded in Quebec, Canada in 2001, ODAYA focuses on three core values: quality, simplicity, and inclusivity. ODAYA uses ingredients specifically selected to bring comfort, pleasure, and confidence. Its mission is to enhance optimal health and lifestyle, promote self-care, and improve total well-being. Learn more at odayawellness.com .

Maxime Lemieux

514 298-0312

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odaya-is-destressing-sexual-intimacy-301755855.html

SOURCE ODAYA