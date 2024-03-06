ODC, Liberty Energy plan groundbreaking

Mar. 5—The Odessa Development Corporation announced Tuesday that Liberty Energy will break ground on the company's new multimillion-dollar regional headquarters at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Leeco Industrial Park.

Liberty Energy is a leading North American energy service company that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

Liberty's development will include maintenance facilities and office space. The construction will include a 42-bay maintenance workshop, six-bay truck wash facility, 50,000 square foot warehouse, and a two-story office building that will include a training center for employees.

"Liberty is excited about this new $50 million facility," Chris Wright, Liberty CEO, said in a news release. "We are in the business of bettering human lives, and there is no better place to make that happen than in Odessa, Texas, the heart of the Permian Basin. In partnership with our customers, Liberty is dedicated to producing affordable, reliable and secure energy that enables the modern world."

In addition to Liberty's $50 million investment, the Odessa Development Corporation has awarded the company a five-year agreement with a $2.5 million grant.

"This project is a win-win for Odessa. It keeps 1,000 full-time employees here and allows Liberty to add another 500 full-time positions," explained Tom Manskey, director of economic development at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

The project will be managed by Constructable, a design/build firm specializing in industrial construction. The architecture firm is Energy Architecture.

The Odessa Development Corporation (ODC) focuses on Odessa's economic development and local business retention and expansion. The ODC provides job creation grants, capital investment grants and other incentives for businesses seeking to expand in Odessa. Since 1997, the ODC has committed more than $75 million in funding to encourage more than $6.5 billion in capital investment in the Odessa community resulting in the creation of 6,000+ new full-time jobs.

ODC is a tax-supported Type A Economic Development Corporation whose primary income is from sales tax collected within the corporate limits of the City of Odessa ("Odessa") and dedicated exclusively to economic development. The sales tax supporting ODC is authorized as a local option under Chapters 501-507 of the Texas Local Government Code, also referred to as the Development Corporation Act and was adopted by the voters of Odessa in November 1997. ODC exists for the primary and public purpose of developing, stabilizing, diversifying, and expanding the Odessa economy through retention, expansion, and recruitment of employment opportunities in order to benefit citizens of Odessa and the surrounding area.

The Leeco Industrial Park is located at 7301 Groening St., between U.S. Highway Business 80 and Interstate 20.