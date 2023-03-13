U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Odd Burger Adds Marc Goodman, Vice-President of 7-Eleven Canada Inc. to Board of Directors

·6 min read

LONDON, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager at 7-Eleven Canada Inc. will be joining Odd Burger's Board of Directors effective March 13, 2023.

Marc Goodman, Vice-President of 7-Eleven Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)
Marc Goodman, Vice-President of 7-Eleven Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

Goodman oversees over 620 operating locations and is the first Canadian in over 15 years to lead 7-Eleven Canada Inc. as the company's Vice President and General Manager.  Prior to joining 7-Eleven, Goodman spent over 20 years at Suncor Energy where he was involved in several senior leadership roles largely supporting the Petro-Canada brand.  In 2019, Goodman was the recipient of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) Leader Award and he continues to serve on the Board of the CICC. Goodman holds an MBA from the University of Windsor.

In January 2023, under Goodman's leadership, 7-Eleven Canada launched its plant-based breakfast sandwich as part of the retailers' Healthy To-Go campaign.  The sandwich is available at over 550 locations across Canada and is freshly prepared in local kitchens and delivered daily to 7-Eleven stores.

"We are very excited to have Marc join our Board of Directors," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "7-Eleven is one of the largest retail operations in the world and it's incredible to have Marc's extensive experience now part of our Board".

Goodman has helped optimize operating models, reduce operational costs, grow sales, increase margins, and transform businesses to be more shopper centric. He brings his tremendous experience in operations, marketing, and franchising to Odd Burger's Board. The Company's Board of Directors is now comprised of James McInnes (Chairman), Vasiliki McInnes, Edward (Ted) Sehl, Michael Fricker, Francois Arbour, Utsang Desai and Marc Goodman.  Officers of the Company are comprised of James McInnes (President and CEO), Ted Sehl (CFO), Vasiliki McInnes (COO), and Trevor Wong-Chor (Corporate Secretary).

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD and on the OTCQB under the symbol ODDAF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com .

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating to future restaurant openings, potential franchisees, demand for our products and other similar statements. Forward-looking information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to material assumptions with respect to the continued strong demand for the Company's products, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund the Company's capital requirements and the ability to obtain necessary equipment, production inputs and labour. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, as well as the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by the Company, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Measures
This news release may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odd-burger-adds-marc-goodman-vice-president-of-7-eleven-canada-inc-to-board-of-directors-301769413.html

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c6638.html

