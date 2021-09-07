Odd Burger Begins West Coast Expansion with new Calgary Franchise

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

2 min read
TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, today announced it has signed a franchise agreement for its first Western location in Calgary, Alberta, a first step toward establishing the chain throughout Canada.

Odd Burger vegan fast food (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)
Odd Burger vegan fast food (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

Franchisees Joanna and Jay Gandhi are currently seeking an ideal site to introduce Calgary to Odd Burger's affordable, mainstream, healthy, satisfying vegan fast food.

"Our first West Coast location is a major milestone toward positioning Odd Burger as a global brand," said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO. "Strategic franchises are a big part of our growth strategy of expanding throughout North America."

The Calgary location is expected to open within three months of site selection and permit approvals. It will follow the model of Odd Burger's successful restaurants in Ontario – compact footprints optimized for fast service, takeout and delivery, affordability, and simplified employee training. Odd Burger smart kitchens feature modern on-demand cooking technology, online ordering, self-checkout kiosks, and cashless transactions.

Odd Burger has locations in Toronto, London, Windsor and Vaughan, with two additional locations in Waterloo and Hamilton opening within a month. In addition to restaurants, Odd Burger also operates a manufacturing facility in London, ON where it creates its proprietary plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives such as burgers, chickUN fillets, sausage, and dairy-free sauces.

About Odd Burger Corporation
Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to among other things, the Company's strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates); changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎‎‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odd-burger-begins-west-coast-expansion-with-new-calgary-franchise-301370032.html

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/07/c8896.html

