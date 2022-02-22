U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Odd Burger Launches Preposterous Foods: New Brand for Vegan Meats, Sauces, Dressings in Exclusive Partnership with Sysco

·2 min read
In this article:
  • ODDAF

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, today announced it is launching and marketing a line of vegan products under the brand Preposterous Foods.

Preposterous Foods Boneless Wings (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)
Preposterous Foods Boneless Wings (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

Preposterous Foods offers a minimal-ingredient, minimally processed line featuring whole foods like chickpeas, oats and wheat gluten. The initial launch will feature 10 products including a crispy "chickUN" burger, meatless wings, beefy ground meat, gyro meat, breakfast sausage, dairy-free ranch dressing, 'honey' mustard sauce, tzatziki sauce, eggless mayo, and dairy-free cheese sauce.

For additional product descriptions and images please visit
https://preposterousfoods.com/pages/lineup

‎The line of plant-based proteins and sauces is distributed exclusively through Sysco (NYSE: SYY), the world's largest food services company with more than 600,000 clients in restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging/hospitality and other institutional customers. This provides Preposterous with more than 330 distribution facilities worldwide.

"It may seem preposterous, but indulgent food can be healthy, and healthy food can be indulgent," said Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. "Thanks to new innovations and upgrades in our manufacturing facility, we're now able to produce plant-based proteins and other treats at scale for broader distribution, and bring utterly Preposterous Foods to a bigger market."

‎The Preposterous Foods manufacturing facility is a subsidiary division of Odd Burger Corporation. It is CFIA-registered and HACCP-certified to meet international food safety regulations.

Odd Burger currently has six fast-food locations, with 11 in development, and plans to have 20 restaurants operational by this time next year.

For more information or for wholesale inquiries visit https://preposterousfoods.com.

About Odd Burger Corporation
Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives under the brand Preposterous Foods to foodservice channels. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD, on the OTCQB under ODDAF, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under IA9. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to among other things, the Company's strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to its expectations for the SYSCO distribution relationship, the expansion plans into the United States and the number of restaurant locations anticipated in the following period.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; competition; economic changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates); changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ‎‎the ‎‎‎policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎‎release.‎

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odd-burger-launches-preposterous-foods-new-brand-for-vegan-meats-sauces-dressings-in-exclusive-partnership-with-sysco-301487306.html

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation

