Odds & Ends: Active ETFs in the Spotlight

Investor dollars have been flooding into actively traded ETFs, and fund companies are tailoring their launches accordingly.

According to Bloomberg, active ETFs make up 30% of total ETF inflows this year, despite comprising only 6% of total ETF assets under management. Since the beginning of 2022, roughly two-thirds of all new ETF launches have been active ETFs.

This week was no different, as traditional mutual fund giant T. Rowe Price launched five actively traded ETFs. The funds are a departure from the firm’s previous launches, which were semitransparent active ETFs based on existing mutual funds. The new funds are transparent and based on new strategies made specifically to be implemented with ETFs.

In terms of performance, the most recent SPIVA U.S. scorecard from 2022 shows that the overwhelming majority of active funds fail to beat their benchmarks.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) changed its name to the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Small Company ETF

