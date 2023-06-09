Odds & Ends: Fidelity Disruption Funds Convert

This week saw five different “disruption”-themed funds from Fidelity convert to exchange-traded funds, showing the disruption the ETF structure has brought to the fund industry is affecting one of its biggest players. A sixth one is set to convert next week.

According to a filing from November, the five Fidelity thematic ETFs themed around “disruption” will be converted into ETFs on June 9:

Fidelity Disruptive Automation Fund will convert into the Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Fidelity Disruptive Communications Fund will convert into the Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Fidelity Disruptive Finance Fund will convert into the Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine Fund will convert into the Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

Fidelity Disruptive Technology Fund will convert into the Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

And on June 16, the Fidelity Disruptors Fund will convert into the Fidelity Disruptors ETF.

On Wednesday, the Goldman Sachs launched a new international stock ETF, the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Total International Equity ETF (GXUS).

On Thursday, Franklin Templeton Investments announced a multi-asset income fund, the Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM). Also launched were the iShares Climate Conscious and Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL), a U.S. stock ESG-oriented fund, and the growth stock fund, the Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN).

The actively managed fund-of-funds LHA Risk-Managed Income ETF (RMIF) launched on Friday.

Name and Ticker Changes

On Wednesday, Invesco changed the tickers of its equal-weighted sector ETFs:

On Friday, the smallcap stock index fund, the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY), changed its name and ticker to the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM).

Closures

Wednesday was the last day of trading for 21 of iShares’ commodity ETNs, after which, they will be redeemed:

